Victory Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) _ Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.4 million.

The Brooklyn, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $91.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.8 million.

Victory Capital shares have increased 69% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.29, a climb of 75% in the last 12 months.

