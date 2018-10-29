Vical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Vical Inc. (VICL) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $47,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.22. A year ago, they were trading at $2.18.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VICL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VICL