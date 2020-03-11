Verastem: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $149.2 million, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $2.97.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSTM