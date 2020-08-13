https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Venus-Concept-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15482345.php
Venus Concept: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its second quarter.
The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.
The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $17 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.94. A year ago, they were trading at $10.64.
