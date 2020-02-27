VMware: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ VMware Inc. (VMW) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $321 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.41 billion, or $15.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.81 billion.

VMware shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $135.50, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

