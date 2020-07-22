Univest: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) _ Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

The bank, based in Souderton, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 7 cents per share.

The holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. posted revenue of $68 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Univest shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.16, a decrease of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVSP