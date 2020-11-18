Universal Technical: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $76.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $8 million, or 5 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $300.8 million.

Universal Technical shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.77, a climb of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI