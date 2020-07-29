Universal Stainless: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) _ Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bridgeville, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The specialty steel maker posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period.

Universal Stainless shares have fallen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 56% in the last 12 months.

