Universal Display: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) _ Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $815,000.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $58 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.2 million.

Universal Display shares have decreased 9.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $186.56, a decrease of 9% in the last 12 months.

