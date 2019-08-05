Univar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) _ Univar Inc. (UNVR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period.

Univar shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNVR