Unity Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CLINTON, N.J. (AP) _ Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.8 million.
The Clinton, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.
Unity Bancorp shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 36% in the last 12 months.
