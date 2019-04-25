USA Truck: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN, Ark. (AP) _ USA Truck Inc. (USAK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.5 million.

The Van Buren, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The truckload carrier posted revenue of $134 million in the period.

USA Truck shares have increased roughly 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.68, a fall of 39 percent in the last 12 months.

