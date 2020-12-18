US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, boosting efforts to beat back an outbreak so dire that the nation is regularly recording more than 3,000 deaths a day.
Much-needed doses are set to arrive Monday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health.