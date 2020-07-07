US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List - 07/05/20 - Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan - 9780385546287 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316420051 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Legacy by Helen Hardt - 9781642632231 - (Waterhouse Press)

4. The Last Flight by Julie Clark - 9781728215730 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)

5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett - 9780525536970 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Guest List by Lucy Foley - 9780062868954 - (William Morrow)

7. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo - 9780807047422 - (Beacon Press)

8. One Foot in the Grave by Denise Grover Swank - No ISBN Available - (DGS)

9. The Liar’s Wife by Samantha Hayes - 9781786816689 - (Bookouture)

10. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton - 9781982148058 - (Simon & Schuster)