UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.

1CumberlndPh 4.59 +2.36 Up105.8
2AdagioThern 45.83 +20.71 Up 82.4
3KrystalBio 68.11 +28.30 Up 71.1
4Stran&Con 4.72 +1.59 Up 50.8
5IOBiotechn 10.90 +3.29 Up 43.2
6ImmunoGen 6.62 +1.81 Up 37.6
7PetVivon 3.92 +1.06 Up 37.1
8Cemtrexpf 2.85 +.75 Up 35.7
9JowellGlbn 13.64 +3.58 Up 35.6
10ArbutusBg 4.15 +1.02 Up 32.6
11OpiantPhrm 32.77 +8.01 Up 32.4
12RoivantScin 8.98 +1.98 Up 28.3
13CelyadSA 4.70 +1.03 Up 28.1
14PioneerPwr 7.61 +1.61 Up 26.8
15AdvHumImn 4.60 +.97 Up 26.7
16FocusUnivrn 12.09 +2.27 Up 23.1
17VirBiotech 44.31 +8.31 Up 23.1
18MarpaiAn 4.62 +.79 Up 20.6
19TivicHlSyn 4.18 +.69 Up 19.8
20PetrosPhar 2.48 +.39 Up 18.7
21SthrlyHtpfC 16.35 +2.38 Up 17.0
22SilenceTher 25.71 +3.71 Up 16.9
23OtonomoTcn 4.13 +.59 Up 16.7
24SothrlyHtlspf 16.30 +2.27 Up 16.2
25BoltBiothern 10.50 +1.46 Up 16.2
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1AeroCleann 14.50 —66.50 Off 82.1
2Beyondsprng 4.02 —10.33 Off 72.0
3FenncPhrm 4.43 —5.21 Off 54.0
4VaxxinityAn 8.82 —9.64 Off 52.2
5MiNKThern 10.48 —9.53 Off 47.6
6AptevoThh 7.03 —6.04 Off 46.2
7Biofrontern 4.27 —3.63 Off 45.9
8DocuSign 135.09—114.54 Off 45.9
9AesthMdInt 1.98 —1.33 Off 40.2
10JXLuxvent 2.05 —1.35 Off 39.7
11180LifeMrg 3.27 —2.14 Off 39.6
12Kirklandsh 14.17 —9.11 Off 39.1
13Chindata 5.92 —3.80 Off 39.1
14SocietyPasn 6.81 —4.15 Off 37.9
15AntelopeEnt 1.68 .99 Off 37.1
16LianBion 10.08 —5.92 Off 37.0
17SmartShGln 1.59 .90 Off 36.1
18NrdWalltAn 14.54 —8.08 Off 35.7
19DadaNex 14.72 —8.07 Off 35.4
20Progenity 2.36 —1.28 Off 35.2
21CTIBioPhrh 1.61 .87 Off 35.1
22XilioThern 12.93 —6.98 Off 35.1
23TGTherapeut 15.64 —8.34 Off 34.8
24Longeveronn 20.12 —10.55 Off 34.4
25Atreca 2.87 —1.47 Off 33.9
