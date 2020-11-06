https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-15708604.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1PerformShip
|4.44
|+4.01
|Up930.2
|2AptevoThhrs
|23.70
|+17.24
|Up266.9
|3AltusMidsrs
|29.25
|+19.60
|Up203.1
|4OcuphirePh
|6.00
|+3.85
|Up179.1
|5OncterTher
|3.92
|+2.37
|Up152.9
|6AkernaCp
|4.11
|+1.73
|Up
|72.7
|7Tilray
|9.63
|+3.92
|Up
|68.7
|8EnduranIntl
|9.35
|+3.54
|Up
|60.9
|9AlaskaComm
|3.05
|+1.14
|Up
|59.7
|10Upwork
|29.26
|+10.81
|Up
|58.6
|11DBVTech
|2.16
|+.73
|Up
|51.0
|12GraybgVisn
|19.79
|+6.63
|Up
|50.4
|13KandiTech
|9.39
|+3.13
|Up
|50.0
|14nLIGHTInc
|31.49
|+10.25
|Up
|48.3
|15DigitalTurbine
|42.30
|+13.64
|Up47.6
|16TradeDskA
|819.34+252.89
|Up44.6
|17ErytechPhr
|7.50
|+2.26
|Up
|43.2
|18AppianA
|90.58
|+27.28
|Up
|43.1
|19CronosGrp
|7.51
|+2.22
|Up
|42.0
|20OneGrpHosp
|2.81
|+.83
|Up
|41.9
|21FullHouseRst
|3.29
|+.94
|Up
|40.0
|22HOFResEnt
|2.66
|+.75
|Up
|39.3
|23InfrEngAlt
|9.42
|+2.64
|Up
|38.9
|24Neuronetcs
|6.85
|+1.90
|Up
|38.4
|25GrowGenern
|22.98
|+6.28
|Up
|37.6
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1AssembBio
|4.87
|—9.87
|Off
|67.0
|2KBLMergr
|4.99
|—5.96
|Off
|54.4
|3MICTInc
|1.65
|—1.47
|Off
|47.1
|4KBLMergrun
|8.38
|—6.14
|Off
|42.3
|5DataseaInc
|2.00
|—1.38
|Off
|40.8
|6Equillium
|4.45
|—1.90
|Off
|29.9
|7JupiterWelln
|4.26
|—1.74
|Off
|29.0
|8ReproMed
|3.98
|—1.54
|Off
|27.9
|9GlblBloodTh
|38.21
|—14.67
|Off
|27.7
|10AutoWeb
|2.32
|—
|.77
|Off
|24.9
|11PPShtQQQrs
|18.83
|—6.20
|Off
|24.8
|12Amyrish
|1.89
|—
|.61
|Off
|24.4
|13NovusTherrs
|20.32
|—5.86
|Off
|22.4
|14CogentBio
|2.45
|—
|.63
|Off
|20.5
|15JounceTher
|6.76
|—1.56
|Off
|18.8
|16LianlouSmrs
|3.59
|—
|.82
|Off
|18.6
|17CASIPharh
|1.92
|—
|.43
|Off
|18.3
|18AllogeneTh
|27.80
|—6.12
|Off
|18.0
|19NuZeeIncn
|11.29
|—2.46
|Off
|17.9
|20SprucBion
|18.00
|—3.89
|Off
|17.8
|21Ever-Glory
|1.92
|—
|.40
|Off
|17.2
|22AnavexLfScirs
|4.91
|—
|.99
|Off
|16.8
|23EvrspinTch
|6.14
|—1.21
|Off
|16.5
|24Epizyme
|10.34
|—2.02
|Off
|16.3
|25Andersons
|18.18
|—3.51
|Off
|16.2
|—————————
