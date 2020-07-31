1Precipio 3.14 +1.80 Up134.3
28iEnterprun 26.99 +15.10 Up127.0
3PacEthanol 2.35 +1.29 Up121.7
4Sohu.comh 22.97 +11.86 Up106.8
5MaraPatnh 2.03 +.99 Up 95.2
6HuttigBldg 2.24 +1.02 Up 83.6
7KandiTech 7.22 +3.13 Up 76.5
8BlinkChrg 11.05 +4.32 Up 64.2
9GoldenBull 3.09 +1.18 Up 61.8
10O2MicroIntl 3.33 +1.19 Up 55.6
11DarioHealtrs 12.40 +4.40 Up 55.0
12Taopinghrs 3.68 +1.28 Up 53.3
13LiminalBion 16.31 +5.45 Up 50.2
14HovnEnpfA 5.40 +1.69 Up 45.6
15CleanSparkn 7.25 +2.19 Up 43.3
16Overstk.com 75.59 +22.38 Up 42.1
17BetterwMexn 13.00 +3.80 Up 41.3
18SonnetBiThrs 4.11 +1.19 Up 40.8
19SuperGrpCos 19.25 +5.38 Up 38.8
20SonomaPhr 9.18 +2.56 Up 38.7
21electrCore 2.23 +.62 Up 38.5
22FulgentGenet 26.35 +6.84 Up35.1
23TFFPharmn 9.09 +2.35 Up 34.9
24Kirklandsh 5.38 +1.38 Up 34.5
25HoughtMiffH 2.96 +.75 Up 33.6
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1GenoceaBi 2.85 —1.63 Off 36.4
2GbEagEnthrs 2.12 —1.11 Off 34.4
3NemauraMdrs 6.34 —3.13 Off 33.1
4CapProdPrt 5.65 —2.59 Off 31.4
5RMRREInco 11.46 —5.23 Off 31.4
6Alector 15.67 —6.51 Off 29.4
7Equillium 9.65 —3.66 Off 27.5
8RigNet 2.46 .90 Off 26.8
9BoxlightCp 2.16 .77 Off 26.3
10Aravive 5.89 —2.02 Off 25.5
11BioXcelTher 45.36 —15.40 Off25.3
12TizianaLfs 6.99 —2.36 Off 25.2
13CPSTech 2.10 .69 Off 24.7
14VaxartInch 9.39 —2.90 Off 23.6
15SkySolarrs 4.48 —1.37 Off 23.4
16ArbutusBg 3.81 —1.15 Off 23.2
17StratEdu 126.21 —37.62 Off 23.0
18MartinMids 1.89 .56 Off 22.9
19WiseKeyIntn 7.38 —2.12 Off 22.3
20Immuron 10.01 —2.87 Off 22.3
21ImpinjInc 23.60 —6.34 Off 21.2
22VBIVaccine 4.07 —1.07 Off 20.8
23ChinFnOnlrs 9.56 —2.51 Off 20.8
24SalemMedia 1.67 .41 Off 19.7
25AquaBTch 3.05 .71 Off 18.9
