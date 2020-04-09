1NYMtgeTrpfD
15.71 +10.90 Up226.6
2NYMtgTrpfE 15.53 +10.73 Up223.5
3NYMtgTrpfC 16.36 +10.96 Up203.0
4NYMtgTrpfB 16.19 +10.57 Up188.1
5AkersBiohrs 5.13 +3.24 Up170.7
6Pluristemrs 6.97 +3.72 Up114.5
7Immunmedic 19.64 +10.24 Up108.9
8NYMtgeTrust 2.24 +1.16 Up107.4
9SothrlyHtpfD 12.75 +6.41 Up101.1
10MediciNova 6.09 +3.03 Up 99.0
11Intellicheck 4.15 +2.04 Up 96.7
12MesaAirGp 3.98 +1.85 Up 86.9
13MedallnFin 2.65 +1.23 Up 86.6
14NeuroBoPhrs 28.86 +13.06 Up 82.7
15G-IIIApprl 10.35 +4.67 Up 82.2
16MersanaThr 9.43 +4.19 Up 80.0
17SthrlyHtpfC 8.34 +3.69 Up 79.4
18EldoradoRsts 18.11 +7.95 Up 78.2
19ChildrnPlace 24.84 +10.78 Up 76.7
20GolarLNGpf 15.05 +6.53 Up 76.6
21ApolloInv 9.58 +4.15 Up 76.4
22SleepNumbr 26.57 +11.02 Up 70.9
23Francescasrs 2.93 +1.21 Up 70.3
24SothrlyHtlspf 8.98 +3.70 Up 70.1
25EncoreCap 28.68 +11.74 Up 69.3
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1MillendoTh 1.42 —3.43 Off 70.7
2MenloTher 1.20 —1.39 Off 53.7
3AmVirtlCld 1.87 .83 Off 30.7
4OncoSecMedrs 1.48 .54 Off 26.7
5PPShtQQQrs 15.75 —5.71 Off 26.6
6CSVS3xInvSilv 16.03 —5.66 Off 26.1
7OriginAgrh 3.26 .96 Off 22.7
8AdvSShort 28.64 —8.31 Off 22.5
9HailiangEd 43.86 —12.69 Off 22.4
10SeaChange 2.66 .62 Off 18.9
11LucknCoffeen 4.39 .99 Off 18.4
12LakelndInd 14.39 —3.09 Off 17.7
13UnicoAmer 4.81 .94 Off 16.3
14SimplyGdFd 15.79 —2.98 Off 15.9
15CSVS3xInvG 17.06 —3.06 Off 15.2
16MetenEdtchn 12.66 —2.14 Off 14.5
17HuizeHoldgn 5.45 .90 Off 14.2
18SGBlocksrs 3.69 .60 Off 14.0
19ProUltShtBio 12.37 —2.01 Off 14.0
20BioNTechn 45.41 —7.34 Off 13.9
21LIZIIncn 5.96 .93 Off 13.5
22EcmohoLtdn 4.89 .75 Off 13.3
2336KrHoldgn 3.60 .53 Off 12.8
24IntlGenlIns 5.89 .86 Off 12.7
25EuroDryn 4.92 .68 Off 12.1
