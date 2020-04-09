https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-15190957.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|15.71
|+10.90
|Up226.6
|2NYMtgTrpfE
|15.53
|+10.73
|Up223.5
|3NYMtgTrpfC
|16.36
|+10.96
|Up203.0
|4NYMtgTrpfB
|16.19
|+10.57
|Up188.1
|5AkersBiohrs
|5.13
|+3.24
|Up170.7
|6Pluristemrs
|6.97
|+3.72
|Up114.5
|7Immunmedic
|19.64
|+10.24
|Up108.9
|8NYMtgeTrust
|2.24
|+1.16
|Up107.4
|9SothrlyHtpfD
|12.75
|+6.41
|Up101.1
|10MediciNova
|6.09
|+3.03
|Up
|99.0
|11Intellicheck
|4.15
|+2.04
|Up
|96.7
|12MesaAirGp
|3.98
|+1.85
|Up
|86.9
|13MedallnFin
|2.65
|+1.23
|Up
|86.6
|14NeuroBoPhrs
|28.86
|+13.06
|Up
|82.7
|15G-IIIApprl
|10.35
|+4.67
|Up
|82.2
|16MersanaThr
|9.43
|+4.19
|Up
|80.0
|17SthrlyHtpfC
|8.34
|+3.69
|Up
|79.4
|18EldoradoRsts
|18.11
|+7.95
|Up
|78.2
|19ChildrnPlace
|24.84
|+10.78
|Up
|76.7
|20GolarLNGpf
|15.05
|+6.53
|Up
|76.6
|21ApolloInv
|9.58
|+4.15
|Up
|76.4
|22SleepNumbr
|26.57
|+11.02
|Up
|70.9
|23Francescasrs
|2.93
|+1.21
|Up
|70.3
|24SothrlyHtlspf
|8.98
|+3.70
|Up
|70.1
|25EncoreCap
|28.68
|+11.74
|Up
|69.3
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1MillendoTh
|1.42
|—3.43
|Off
|70.7
|2MenloTher
|1.20
|—1.39
|Off
|53.7
|3AmVirtlCld
|1.87
|—
|.83
|Off
|30.7
|4OncoSecMedrs
|1.48
|—
|.54
|Off
|26.7
|5PPShtQQQrs
|15.75
|—5.71
|Off
|26.6
|6CSVS3xInvSilv
|16.03
|—5.66
|Off
|26.1
|7OriginAgrh
|3.26
|—
|.96
|Off
|22.7
|8AdvSShort
|28.64
|—8.31
|Off
|22.5
|9HailiangEd
|43.86
|—12.69
|Off
|22.4
|10SeaChange
|2.66
|—
|.62
|Off
|18.9
|11LucknCoffeen
|4.39
|—
|.99
|Off
|18.4
|12LakelndInd
|14.39
|—3.09
|Off
|17.7
|13UnicoAmer
|4.81
|—
|.94
|Off
|16.3
|14SimplyGdFd
|15.79
|—2.98
|Off
|15.9
|15CSVS3xInvG
|17.06
|—3.06
|Off
|15.2
|16MetenEdtchn
|12.66
|—2.14
|Off
|14.5
|17HuizeHoldgn
|5.45
|—
|.90
|Off
|14.2
|18SGBlocksrs
|3.69
|—
|.60
|Off
|14.0
|19ProUltShtBio
|12.37
|—2.01
|Off
|14.0
|20BioNTechn
|45.41
|—7.34
|Off
|13.9
|21LIZIIncn
|5.96
|—
|.93
|Off
|13.5
|22EcmohoLtdn
|4.89
|—
|.75
|Off
|13.3
|2336KrHoldgn
|3.60
|—
|.53
|Off
|12.8
|24IntlGenlIns
|5.89
|—
|.86
|Off
|12.7
|25EuroDryn
|4.92
|—
|.68
|Off
|12.1
