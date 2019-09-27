https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-14474304.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1OvidThera
|3.09
|+.85
|Up
|37.9
|2DovaPhrm
|20.19
|+5.09
|Up
|33.7
|3Francescasrs
|14.84
|+3.68
|Up
|33.0
|4Arotech
|2.95
|+.69
|Up
|30.5
|5ChinaCusRel
|13.56
|+2.91
|Up
|27.3
|6AvadelPharm
|4.25
|+.88
|Up
|26.1
|7RCIHospitlf
|20.98
|+3.98
|Up
|23.4
|8BcyclThern
|11.51
|+2.01
|Up
|21.1
|9PrceSmrt
|72.83
|+12.49
|Up
|20.7
|10CescaTherrsh
|6.39
|+1.06
|Up
|19.9
|11AgroFresh
|2.62
|+.38
|Up
|17.0
|12AppGenetTech
|3.99
|+.57
|Up
|16.7
|13AutoWeb
|3.03
|+.43
|Up
|16.5
|14ChkPntTh
|2.50
|+.35
|Up
|16.3
|15AkazooSAn
|6.74
|+.94
|Up
|16.2
|16GravityCo
|36.43
|+4.89
|Up
|15.5
|17OxfordImmu
|16.72
|+2.17
|Up
|14.9
|18USConcrete
|53.74
|+6.91
|Up
|14.8
|19Melintars
|3.57
|+.45
|Up
|14.4
|20TheRealRln
|19.35
|+2.42
|Up
|14.3
|21PrtnrCom
|4.82
|+.60
|Up
|14.1
|22Precipiors
|2.81
|+.34
|Up
|13.8
|23EssaPharmg
|3.25
|+.39
|Up
|13.6
|24TurtleBeac
|11.28
|+1.30
|Up
|13.0
|25Comtech
|33.39
|+3.65
|Up
|12.3
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1electrCore
|2.18
|—2.83
|Off
|56.5
|2PlusTherars
|3.50
|—4.52
|Off
|56.4
|3ReebnzHlhrs
|1.21
|—1.37
|Off
|53.1
|4PintecTchlfn
|1.29
|—1.00
|Off
|43.7
|5ChinaSXT
|1.26
|—
|.97
|Off
|43.5
|6IdealPowerrs
|2.68
|—2.02
|Off
|43.0
|7ConcertPhm
|6.25
|—4.55
|Off
|42.1
|8SundialGrwn
|4.11
|—2.96
|Off
|41.9
|9PDSBiotcrs
|3.48
|—2.41
|Off
|40.8
|10PierisPharm
|3.61
|—2.15
|Off
|37.3
|11UrogenPhrm
|23.98
|—10.87
|Off31.2
|12BioXcelTher
|7.52
|—3.15
|Off
|29.5
|13WinsFinance
|10.95
|—4.54
|Off
|29.3
|14SmlDirClbn
|13.00
|—5.25
|Off
|28.8
|15AkceaTher
|16.17
|—6.29
|Off
|28.0
|16KrystalBio
|35.40
|—13.58
|Off
|27.7
|17EloxxPhrm
|4.50
|—1.66
|Off
|26.9
|18SprnWksThn
|19.32
|—6.84
|Off
|26.1
|19LoopInds
|12.76
|—4.50
|Off
|26.1
|20Tetraphasers
|4.72
|—1.58
|Off
|25.1
|21Overstk.com
|11.23
|—3.74
|Off
|25.0
|22JanOneInc
|2.90
|—
|.96
|Off
|24.9
|23Alectorn
|15.02
|—4.91
|Off
|24.6
|24AdaptivBion
|30.31
|—9.89
|Off
|24.6
|25AbeonaThera
|2.46
|—
|.80
|Off
|24.5
|—————————
