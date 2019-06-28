https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-14059953.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1ASVHldgsn
|6.85
|+5.05
|Up280.6
|2MMTecIncn
|16.83
|+7.68
|Up
|83.9
|3XeneticBiors
|11.25
|+4.88
|Up
|76.6
|4HFFoodsGpn
|34.81
|+13.80
|Up65.7
|5DovaPhrmn
|14.10
|+5.17
|Up
|57.9
|6PuyiIncn
|12.90
|+4.34
|Up
|50.7
|7AvidBiosvcrs
|5.60
|+1.74
|Up
|45.1
|8PCMInc
|35.04
|+10.66
|Up
|43.7
|9ToughBuiltun
|2.13
|+.62
|Up
|41.2
|10HighpwrIntl
|4.24
|+1.18
|Up
|38.6
|11Ideanomicsh
|2.46
|+.68
|Up
|38.2
|12KrystalBion
|40.27
|+11.12
|Up
|38.1
|13SyrosPharmn
|9.26
|+2.43
|Up
|35.6
|14AlkalinWatrn
|2.18
|+.55
|Up
|33.7
|15MaraPatnhrs
|2.89
|+.72
|Up
|33.2
|16MinervaNeuro
|5.63
|+1.40
|Up
|33.1
|17Melintars
|6.65
|+1.62
|Up
|32.2
|18OdonateThen
|36.69
|+8.42
|Up
|29.8
|19MohawkGpn
|8.07
|+1.76
|Up
|27.9
|20Chimerix
|4.32
|+.93
|Up
|27.4
|21EnlivexTher
|21.50
|+4.48
|Up
|26.3
|22MeiraGTxHln
|26.88
|+5.60
|Up
|26.3
|23PLXPhrmrs
|7.20
|+1.45
|Up
|25.2
|24HarrowHlth
|8.70
|+1.75
|Up
|25.2
|25AtossaGeners
|2.55
|+.51
|Up
|25.0
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1AcerTherrs
|3.90
|—14.44
|Off
|78.7
|2AclarisTheran
|2.19
|—2.35
|Off
|51.8
|3SSLJ.comlf
|1.27
|—1.30
|Off
|50.6
|4PeckCoh
|6.99
|—4.11
|Off
|37.0
|5comScoren
|5.16
|—2.59
|Off
|33.4
|6SorrentoTher
|2.67
|—1.26
|Off
|32.1
|7GamidaCelln
|5.08
|—2.34
|Off
|31.5
|8Neonoders
|2.15
|—
|.84
|Off
|28.1
|9Avingernrs
|3.03
|—1.15
|Off
|27.5
|10MotusGIHldn
|3.03
|—1.15
|Off
|27.5
|11AspenGrpn
|3.80
|—1.30
|Off
|25.5
|12ProPhaseLab
|2.15
|—
|.71
|Off
|24.8
|13OnconovThrs
|2.85
|—
|.90
|Off
|24.0
|14BellicumPh
|1.70
|—
|.52
|Off
|23.4
|15HutchChMedn
|22.00
|—6.61
|Off
|23.1
|16ChkPntThn
|3.03
|—
|.86
|Off
|22.1
|17GravityCos
|46.15
|—12.80
|Off
|21.7
|18AkernaCp
|21.60
|—5.45
|Off
|20.1
|19ContraVirrs
|4.17
|—1.03
|Off
|19.8
|20TizianaLfScn
|7.20
|—1.74
|Off
|19.4
|21AldeyraThera
|6.00
|—1.42
|Off
|19.1
|22ZynexIncn
|8.99
|—2.03
|Off
|18.4
|23HeliusMedTn
|2.20
|—
|.49
|Off
|18.2
|24NanoVibronxn
|2.90
|—
|.63
|Off
|17.8
|25ChinaSXTn
|3.58
|—
|.76
|Off
|17.5
