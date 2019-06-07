https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-13961206.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1LaJollaPhm
|12.86
|+7.47
|Up138.6
|2StewardshipF
|15.36
|+6.66
|Up
|76.6
|3Workhorsers
|2.28
|+.83
|Up
|57.2
|4MiratiThera
|99.77
|+31.98
|Up
|47.2
|5OrionEnergh
|2.69
|+.76
|Up
|39.4
|6CescaTherrsh
|3.32
|+.87
|Up
|35.5
|7AvadelPharm
|2.30
|+.60
|Up
|35.3
|8DyadicIntln
|6.00
|+1.55
|Up
|34.8
|9BeyndMeatn
|138.65
|+34.53
|Up
|33.2
|10electrCoren
|2.24
|+.53
|Up
|31.0
|11Comtech
|27.21
|+6.06
|Up
|28.7
|12RaveRestaur
|2.94
|+.64
|Up
|27.8
|13UniQure
|75.55
|+16.24
|Up
|27.4
|14ASLANPhrn
|3.70
|+.79
|Up
|27.1
|15ARCAbiophrs
|7.30
|+1.51
|Up
|26.1
|16DigitalTurbine
|4.75
|+.98
|Up
|26.0
|17Conformish
|4.49
|+.91
|Up
|25.4
|18TizianaLfScn
|8.74
|+1.71
|Up
|24.3
|19CyprSemi
|22.12
|+4.30
|Up
|24.1
|20TradeDskAn
|245.04
|+46.23
|Up23.3
|21NeptWellnTg
|5.07
|+.93
|Up
|22.5
|22resTORbion
|8.79
|+1.58
|Up
|21.9
|23OdonateThen
|26.15
|+4.66
|Up
|21.7
|24ImmunoGen
|2.19
|+.39
|Up
|21.7
|25NovanInch
|2.94
|+.52
|Up
|21.5
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1InflaRxn
|3.18
|—32.81
|Off
|91.2
|2DelmarPhnrs
|1.84
|—2.24
|Off
|54.9
|3MotifBion
|1.05
|—1.01
|Off
|49.0
|4Kirklands
|2.07
|—1.96
|Off
|48.6
|5AduroBiotchn
|1.74
|—1.51
|Off
|46.5
|6MamEnrgyn
|6.24
|—4.26
|Off
|40.6
|7PintecTchlfn
|4.63
|—3.07
|Off
|39.9
|8JaguarHlrs
|6.99
|—4.56
|Off
|39.5
|9AmRescCpn
|2.10
|—1.30
|Off
|38.2
|10CharlesColv
|1.60
|—
|.84
|Off
|34.4
|11AxovantGnrs
|4.48
|—2.12
|Off
|32.1
|12AEternZengrs
|2.07
|—
|.93
|Off
|31.0
|13GravityCos
|65.14
|—26.86
|Off
|29.2
|14TuancheLtdn
|3.20
|—1.25
|Off
|28.1
|15CyclerThera
|10.12
|—3.83
|Off
|27.5
|16FivePrimeTh
|6.10
|—2.30
|Off
|27.4
|17supprt.comrs
|1.64
|—
|.59
|Off
|26.5
|18EltekLtdrs
|5.45
|—1.84
|Off
|25.2
|19SilvrSunTcn
|2.26
|—
|.76
|Off
|25.1
|20OrhaTheran
|14.26
|—4.65
|Off
|24.6
|21ProfDvrshrs
|2.16
|—
|.68
|Off
|23.9
|22ChemoCentryx
|8.66
|—2.62
|Off
|23.2
|23KBSFashirs
|2.47
|—
|.75
|Off
|23.2
|24Precipiors
|4.20
|—1.25
|Off
|22.9
|25AutolusThn
|15.93
|—4.70
|Off
|22.8
