UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1ChinaIntNatn
|3.25
|+1.97
|Up153.9
|2SparkTheran
|113.28
|+61.72
|Up119.7
|3ClementPhrn
|25.76
|+10.82
|Up
|72.4
|4SummitThern
|2.27
|+.93
|Up
|68.9
|5SequentialBr
|2.01
|+.80
|Up
|66.1
|6MagentaThn
|15.02
|+5.63
|Up
|60.0
|7TGTherapeut
|7.21
|+2.44
|Up
|51.2
|8PumaBiotech
|38.93
|+12.25
|Up
|45.9
|9HovnEnpfA
|2.97
|+.91
|Up
|44.0
|10TandmDiabrs
|69.24
|+20.92
|Up43.3
|11ChinaSXTn
|7.06
|+2.03
|Up
|40.3
|12UniQure
|57.31
|+15.71
|Up
|37.8
|13TCR2Thern
|22.00
|+5.97
|Up
|37.2
|14HorizPharm
|28.18
|+6.98
|Up
|32.9
|15ArcadBiorsn
|7.21
|+1.76
|Up
|32.3
|16MeiraGTxHln
|16.65
|+3.89
|Up
|30.5
|17GuardantHln
|70.59
|+16.46
|Up
|30.4
|18Ferrogloben
|2.75
|+.64
|Up
|30.3
|19AudentesThn
|34.16
|+7.89
|Up
|30.0
|20VeritoneIncn
|6.86
|+1.58
|Up
|29.9
|21ChampOnhrs
|11.42
|+2.57
|Up
|29.0
|22ApellisPhn
|18.31
|+4.09
|Up
|28.8
|231347PropIns
|5.88
|+1.31
|Up
|28.6
|24NeonThern
|6.09
|+1.35
|Up
|28.5
|25Etsyn
|72.77
|+16.10
|Up
|28.4
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1ImmunoGen
|2.51
|—3.22
|Off
|56.2
|2Energous
|6.58
|—4.35
|Off
|39.8
|3CytomXThern
|10.98
|—7.01
|Off
|39.0
|4Intrexon
|5.06
|—3.21
|Off
|38.8
|5NutanixIncn
|33.70
|—19.38
|Off
|36.5
|6MersanaThrn
|4.71
|—2.59
|Off
|35.5
|7AltusMidstr
|5.57
|—2.59
|Off
|31.7
|8NFEngySav
|5.40
|—2.49
|Off
|31.6
|9SunOptaInc
|2.90
|—1.30
|Off
|31.0
|10SeelosThrs
|1.60
|—
|.65
|Off
|28.9
|11CorbusPharm
|6.30
|—2.28
|Off
|26.6
|12CntRsDvA
|9.27
|—3.28
|Off
|26.1
|13AchveLfeScrs
|2.45
|—
|.85
|Off
|25.8
|14WghtWatch
|21.94
|—7.61
|Off
|25.8
|15Inogen
|106.97
|—36.36
|Off
|25.4
|16JakksPac
|1.56
|—
|.49
|Off
|23.9
|17Benefitfocus
|46.04
|—13.96
|Off
|23.3
|18DasanZhonrs
|11.32
|—3.28
|Off
|22.5
|19SyneosHlthh
|43.41
|—12.29
|Off
|22.1
|20MedPaceHldn
|54.74
|—15.24
|Off21.8
|21IMVIncn
|4.12
|—1.13
|Off
|21.5
|22Orbcomm
|7.25
|—1.94
|Off
|21.1
|23CLPSIncn
|10.27
|—2.61
|Off
|20.3
|24KewaunSci
|25.20
|—6.22
|Off
|19.8
|25Lantronix
|2.39
|—
|.56
|Off
|19.0
|—————————
