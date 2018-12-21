https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-13485153.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1MarinSoftwrs
|9.75
|+6.71
|Up220.7
|2OballonTheran
|2.65
|+.95
|Up
|55.9
|3GreenprCapn
|4.59
|+1.58
|Up
|52.4
|4Astrotechrs
|5.00
|+1.48
|Up
|42.0
|5XBiotechn
|6.27
|+1.83
|Up
|41.2
|6electrCoren
|5.88
|+1.67
|Up
|39.7
|7Materialise
|21.28
|+5.61
|Up
|35.8
|8PPShtQQQrs
|19.90
|+4.45
|Up
|28.8
|9Neonoders
|2.20
|+.48
|Up
|27.9
|10HyreCarn
|2.69
|+.57
|Up
|26.9
|11ProUltShtBio
|26.66
|+5.46
|Up
|25.8
|12AutoWeb
|2.87
|+.54
|Up
|23.2
|13ChromaDexn
|3.54
|+.52
|Up
|17.2
|14BrainstormC
|3.55
|+.52
|Up
|17.2
|15HFFoodsGpn
|14.18
|+2.07
|Up
|17.0
|16CSVSVixSTrs
|19.94
|+2.80
|Up
|16.3
|17FidelitySou
|24.88
|+3.46
|Up
|16.2
|18AirTransptSv
|20.28
|+2.72
|Up
|15.5
|19RelivIntrs
|4.56
|+.60
|Up
|15.2
|20AmerRiver
|13.88
|+1.82
|Up
|15.1
|21YangtzRvPtn
|4.27
|+.55
|Up
|14.8
|22GpAeroCnNo
|38.81
|+4.99
|Up
|14.8
|23SummtStBks
|12.89
|+1.64
|Up
|14.6
|24AdialPhrmn
|4.30
|+.50
|Up
|13.2
|25UxinLtdn
|8.44
|+.94
|Up
|12.5
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1SophirisBio
|.85
|—1.22
|Off
|58.9
|2PLXPhrmrs
|1.63
|—2.19
|Off
|57.3
|3ReebonzHld
|2.90
|—3.80
|Off
|56.7
|4DBVTech
|6.70
|—8.56
|Off
|56.1
|5SurfaceOncn
|3.70
|—4.55
|Off
|55.2
|6WheelrREpfB
|6.80
|—8.32
|Off
|55.0
|7DovaPhrmn
|6.80
|—8.01
|Off
|54.1
|8AchillionPh
|1.47
|—1.64
|Off
|52.7
|9WheelerREpfD
|9.00
|—7.94
|Off
|46.9
|10AdmaBiolog
|2.41
|—2.12
|Off
|46.8
|11EstreAmbin
|1.60
|—1.29
|Off
|44.6
|12G1Therapen
|17.01
|—13.50
|Off
|44.2
|13GrdsmHldn
|2.30
|—1.66
|Off
|41.9
|14AxoGen
|17.09
|—11.51
|Off
|40.2
|15OnconovaThrs
|1.89
|—1.24
|Off
|39.6
|16MarkerThera
|4.20
|—2.62
|Off
|38.4
|17SpectPharm
|7.24
|—4.34
|Off
|37.5
|18ArsanisIncn
|2.37
|—1.37
|Off
|36.6
|19XTLBiophrs
|1.56
|—
|.89
|Off
|36.3
|20ZosanoPhmrs
|2.25
|—1.28
|Off
|36.3
|21EditasMedn
|18.19
|—10.26
|Off
|36.1
|22Equilliumn
|7.75
|—4.25
|Off
|35.4
|23Chaisman
|2.40
|—1.31
|Off
|35.3
|24AvroBion
|15.81
|—8.57
|Off
|35.2
|25resTORbion
|8.03
|—4.29
|Off
|34.8
|—————————
