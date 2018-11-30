https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-13436044.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1ArsanisIncn
|3.89
|+2.65
|Up213.7
|2AdialPhrmn
|3.84
|+2.51
|Up188.7
|3BorqsTech
|5.70
|+3.59
|Up170.1
|4TymeTechn
|3.92
|+1.77
|Up
|82.3
|5Alliquars
|2.76
|+1.13
|Up
|69.3
|6GamngPtrs
|12.95
|+4.95
|Up
|61.9
|7ICADInc
|4.34
|+1.24
|Up
|40.0
|8iPassIncrs
|2.00
|+.56
|Up
|38.9
|9Eyenovian
|3.57
|+.97
|Up
|37.3
|10CohBarn
|4.09
|+.99
|Up
|31.9
|11Amyrisrs
|4.94
|+1.00
|Up
|25.4
|12CocrystlPhrn
|3.50
|+.70
|Up
|25.0
|13TechDatah
|89.95
|+17.78
|Up
|24.6
|14ZillowCn
|36.55
|+7.16
|Up
|24.4
|15ZillowGrpAs
|36.23
|+7.09
|Up
|24.3
|16i3Verticalsn
|22.53
|+4.40
|Up
|24.3
|17GritstneOncn
|28.04
|+5.30
|Up
|23.3
|18TitanMach
|17.53
|+3.30
|Up
|23.2
|19FateTherap
|15.36
|+2.88
|Up
|23.1
|20MarinSoftwrs
|2.83
|+.53
|Up
|23.0
|21EldoradoRsts
|43.98
|+8.13
|Up
|22.7
|22BioScrip
|3.95
|+.72
|Up
|22.3
|23OktaIncn
|63.65
|+11.60
|Up
|22.3
|24BSBBncp
|32.83
|+5.98
|Up
|22.3
|25ChampOnhrs
|12.67
|+2.30
|Up
|22.2
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1SmaashEnt
|3.33
|—5.53
|Off
|62.4
|2Ferrogloben
|2.21
|—2.51
|Off
|53.2
|3Zafgen
|5.04
|—4.06
|Off
|44.6
|4GreenprCapn
|2.77
|—1.44
|Off
|34.2
|5SharingEcors
|1.39
|—
|.71
|Off
|33.8
|6TenaxTherrs
|2.16
|—1.09
|Off
|33.5
|7UxinLtdn
|3.29
|—1.22
|Off
|27.1
|8AltraIndlMot
|31.55
|—11.45
|Off
|26.6
|9ShiftPixyn
|2.77
|—
|.97
|Off
|25.9
|10TherpixBion
|5.59
|—1.87
|Off
|25.1
|11RevenHoun
|2.97
|—
|.91
|Off
|23.5
|12CellectBiotcn
|3.34
|—
|.91
|Off
|21.3
|13TizianaLfScn
|7.85
|—1.95
|Off
|19.9
|14iPicEntern
|3.12
|—
|.75
|Off
|19.4
|15Melintars
|2.12
|—
|.48
|Off
|18.5
|16PPShtQQQrs
|13.53
|—2.92
|Off
|17.8
|17MicrobotMdrs
|1.75
|—
|.37
|Off
|17.5
|18MarinPetTr
|2.33
|—
|.47
|Off
|16.7
|19ENDRALfScn
|3.31
|—
|.66
|Off
|16.6
|20PapaJohns
|47.99
|—9.30
|Off
|16.2
|21SproutsFarm
|23.02
|—4.40
|Off
|16.0
|22AquestThern
|8.59
|—1.61
|Off
|15.8
|23Equilliumn
|16.40
|—3.04
|Off
|15.6
|24EmpireRstsrs
|12.57
|—2.31
|Off
|15.5
|25AeroViron
|76.60
|—13.77
|Off
|15.2
|—————————
View Comments