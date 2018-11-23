https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-13417323.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1Sphere3Dgrs
|5.59
|+3.28
|Up142.0
|2DognssIntAn
|3.07
|+1.10
|Up
|55.8
|3GamidaCelln
|14.90
|+5.30
|Up
|55.2
|4AutolusThn
|45.00
|+10.01
|Up
|28.6
|5PurpleInnovn
|7.04
|+1.53
|Up
|27.8
|6NFEngySav
|9.09
|+1.94
|Up
|27.1
|7LogicBioThn
|17.98
|+3.82
|Up
|27.0
|8TSRInc
|5.99
|+1.23
|Up
|25.9
|9AcelRx
|3.63
|+.70
|Up
|23.9
|10Tesaro
|43.01
|+8.05
|Up
|23.0
|11Overstk.com
|20.93
|+3.74
|Up
|21.8
|12KalvistaPhrs
|22.90
|+4.05
|Up
|21.5
|13KiniksaPhrn
|21.13
|+3.66
|Up
|21.0
|14InpixonCprs
|4.35
|+.74
|Up
|20.5
|15BeaconRfg
|33.01
|+5.39
|Up
|19.5
|16PolarityTErs
|14.90
|+2.39
|Up
|19.1
|17BiocrystPh
|9.35
|+1.48
|Up
|18.8
|18FortySevenn
|15.33
|+2.33
|Up
|17.9
|19VaxartIncrs
|3.10
|+.46
|Up
|17.4
|20ReliantBncp
|24.89
|+3.63
|Up
|17.1
|21Beyondsprngn
|24.85
|+3.55
|Up
|16.7
|22scPharmacn
|4.78
|+.67
|Up
|16.3
|23SmthMcrohrs
|2.36
|+.33
|Up
|16.3
|24EmpireRstsrs
|14.88
|+2.08
|Up
|16.3
|25AVEOPharh
|2.19
|+.30
|Up
|15.9
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1AquestThern
|10.20
|—6.66
|Off
|39.5
|2MicrobotMdrs
|2.12
|—1.25
|Off
|37.1
|3Arcimoton
|2.11
|—
|.83
|Off
|28.2
|4DestinXL
|2.54
|—
|.82
|Off
|24.4
|5BorqsTech
|2.11
|—
|.67
|Off
|24.1
|6WinsFinance
|26.00
|—7.68
|Off
|22.8
|7LimbachHldn
|4.72
|—1.33
|Off
|22.0
|8NovanIncn
|1.91
|—
|.52
|Off
|21.4
|9Sonosn
|12.14
|—3.30
|Off
|21.4
|10LivaNovan
|99.68
|—25.74
|Off
|20.5
|11ApolloMedn
|17.38
|—4.39
|Off
|20.2
|12KLXEngSvn
|23.04
|—5.35
|Off
|18.8
|13SundEnAusn
|4.18
|—
|.95
|Off
|18.5
|14ProtagTheran
|7.32
|—1.45
|Off
|16.5
|15ChampOnhrs
|10.37
|—2.04
|Off
|16.4
|16JD.com
|19.27
|—3.78
|Off
|16.4
|17Windstrmrs
|3.34
|—
|.65
|Off
|16.3
|18GrdsmHldn
|4.03
|—
|.77
|Off
|16.0
|19FoxFactory
|63.19
|—11.98
|Off
|15.9
|20TarenaIntl
|7.19
|—1.36
|Off
|15.9
|21AmCarMart
|70.70
|—13.28
|Off
|15.8
|22Qutoutiaon
|4.53
|—
|.85
|Off
|15.8
|23RossStoress
|80.36
|—14.92
|Off
|15.7
|24RiotBlock
|1.85
|—
|.34
|Off
|15.5
|25AgroFresh
|4.13
|—
|.74
|Off
|15.2
|—————————
