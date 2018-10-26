1JetPayh 4.99 +2.94 Up143.4
2AmRailcar 69.93 +23.64 Up 51.1
3ClementPhrn 14.03 +4.43 Up 46.1
4ZixCorp 6.86 +2.03 Up 42.0
5EidosTheran 12.41 +2.90 Up 30.5
6AudioCodes 12.23 +2.78 Up 29.4
7Trivagon 6.55 +1.45 Up 28.4
8TeslaInc 330.90 +70.90 Up 27.3
9ImprimisPhm 4.22 +.89 Up 26.7
10TherpixBion 5.44 +1.14 Up 26.5
11ENDRALfScn 5.10 +.96 Up 23.2
12NetElementrs 4.85 +.84 Up 20.9
13ArtsWayMfg 2.58 +.43 Up 20.0
14CybrOpt 19.55 +3.20 Up 19.6
15GluMobile 6.96 +1.12 Up 19.2
16MellanoxT 83.30 +12.72 Up 18.0
17IntecPharmn 6.00 +.88 Up 17.2
18CSVSVixSTrs 16.89 +2.41 Up 16.6
19DifferBrGps 4.21 +.59 Up 16.3
20YulongEcors 7.18 +.98 Up 15.8
21NFEngySav 5.16 +.70 Up 15.7
22NeoGenomics 15.88 +2.13 Up 15.5
23OriginAgrrs 7.99 +1.04 Up 15.0
24MonroInc 75.80 +9.85 Up 14.9
25NatlInstrum 50.11 +6.50 Up 14.9
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1SelectaBioscn 6.53 —7.28 Off 52.7
2Adaptimmun 6.23 —4.53 Off 42.1
3FlexLtd 7.09 —4.78 Off 40.3
4Youngevityn 7.00 —4.47 Off 39.0
5ChinaIntNatn 2.10 —1.14 Off 35.2
6NeonThern 5.84 —3.00 Off 33.9
7CocrystlPhrn 1.86 .94 Off 33.6
8OncoMed 1.68 .80 Off 32.1
9ClovisOncol 17.98 —8.38 Off 31.8
10SyndaxPhrmn 5.01 —2.28 Off 31.3
11OneStopSysn 2.42 —1.06 Off 30.4
12AduroBiotchn 4.45 —1.83 Off 29.1
13CoolHldgrs 4.15 —1.64 Off 28.3
14ArcturusThrs 4.80 —1.89 Off 28.3
15SpringBkPhn 9.50 —3.72 Off 28.1
16NewAgeBevgn 4.20 —1.64 Off 28.1
17Astec 33.87 —13.04 Off 27.8
18PacEthanol 1.52 .56 Off 26.9
19AlignTech 230.13 —82.66 Off 26.4
20Ability rs 2.96 —1.06 Off 26.3
21Ardelyx 2.87 —1.02 Off 26.2
22DolphnEnthn 1.55 .55 Off 26.2
23EltekLtdhrs 3.05 —1.08 Off 26.2
24Melintars 2.80 .98 Off 25.9
25Travelzoo 8.00 —2.80 Off 25.9
—————————