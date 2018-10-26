https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-13340511.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1JetPayh
|4.99
|+2.94
|Up143.4
|2AmRailcar
|69.93
|+23.64
|Up
|51.1
|3ClementPhrn
|14.03
|+4.43
|Up
|46.1
|4ZixCorp
|6.86
|+2.03
|Up
|42.0
|5EidosTheran
|12.41
|+2.90
|Up
|30.5
|6AudioCodes
|12.23
|+2.78
|Up
|29.4
|7Trivagon
|6.55
|+1.45
|Up
|28.4
|8TeslaInc
|330.90
|+70.90
|Up
|27.3
|9ImprimisPhm
|4.22
|+.89
|Up
|26.7
|10TherpixBion
|5.44
|+1.14
|Up
|26.5
|11ENDRALfScn
|5.10
|+.96
|Up
|23.2
|12NetElementrs
|4.85
|+.84
|Up
|20.9
|13ArtsWayMfg
|2.58
|+.43
|Up
|20.0
|14CybrOpt
|19.55
|+3.20
|Up
|19.6
|15GluMobile
|6.96
|+1.12
|Up
|19.2
|16MellanoxT
|83.30
|+12.72
|Up
|18.0
|17IntecPharmn
|6.00
|+.88
|Up
|17.2
|18CSVSVixSTrs
|16.89
|+2.41
|Up
|16.6
|19DifferBrGps
|4.21
|+.59
|Up
|16.3
|20YulongEcors
|7.18
|+.98
|Up
|15.8
|21NFEngySav
|5.16
|+.70
|Up
|15.7
|22NeoGenomics
|15.88
|+2.13
|Up
|15.5
|23OriginAgrrs
|7.99
|+1.04
|Up
|15.0
|24MonroInc
|75.80
|+9.85
|Up
|14.9
|25NatlInstrum
|50.11
|+6.50
|Up
|14.9
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1SelectaBioscn
|6.53
|—7.28
|Off
|52.7
|2Adaptimmun
|6.23
|—4.53
|Off
|42.1
|3FlexLtd
|7.09
|—4.78
|Off
|40.3
|4Youngevityn
|7.00
|—4.47
|Off
|39.0
|5ChinaIntNatn
|2.10
|—1.14
|Off
|35.2
|6NeonThern
|5.84
|—3.00
|Off
|33.9
|7CocrystlPhrn
|1.86
|—
|.94
|Off
|33.6
|8OncoMed
|1.68
|—
|.80
|Off
|32.1
|9ClovisOncol
|17.98
|—8.38
|Off
|31.8
|10SyndaxPhrmn
|5.01
|—2.28
|Off
|31.3
|11OneStopSysn
|2.42
|—1.06
|Off
|30.4
|12AduroBiotchn
|4.45
|—1.83
|Off
|29.1
|13CoolHldgrs
|4.15
|—1.64
|Off
|28.3
|14ArcturusThrs
|4.80
|—1.89
|Off
|28.3
|15SpringBkPhn
|9.50
|—3.72
|Off
|28.1
|16NewAgeBevgn
|4.20
|—1.64
|Off
|28.1
|17Astec
|33.87
|—13.04
|Off
|27.8
|18PacEthanol
|1.52
|—
|.56
|Off
|26.9
|19AlignTech
|230.13
|—82.66
|Off
|26.4
|20Ability rs
|2.96
|—1.06
|Off
|26.3
|21Ardelyx
|2.87
|—1.02
|Off
|26.2
|22DolphnEnthn
|1.55
|—
|.55
|Off
|26.2
|23EltekLtdhrs
|3.05
|—1.08
|Off
|26.2
|24Melintars
|2.80
|—
|.98
|Off
|25.9
|25Travelzoo
|8.00
|—2.80
|Off
|25.9
|—————————
