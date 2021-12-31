Skip to main content
Business

UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2021.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AMCEntert 72.62 1.91 27.20 +25.08 +1183.0
2RetailValue 6.84 .57 6.42 +5.85 +1016.5
3GameStop 483.00 17.08 148.39+129.55 +687.6
4Veritiv 158.99 17.79 122.57+101.78 +489.6
5AlphMetalRs 69.29 10.52 61.05 +49.68 +436.9
6CVRPtrs 87.34 14.70 82.69 +66.67 +416.2
7JJillInc 24.50 3.41 19.18 +15.45 +414.2
8DonnelleyRR 8 11.28 2.15 11.26 +9.00 +398.2
9SMEnergy 38.25 5.89 29.48 +23.36 +381.7
10BldABear 34 23.34 4.09 19.52 +15.25 +357.1
11PeabodyEng 19.83 2.45 10.07 +7.66 +317.8
12SilverbowRs 24 34.83 5.30 21.77 +16.46 +310.0
13Mechelpf 2.43 .45 2.01 +1.51 +303.6
14SteelPartners 25 43.99 10.25 42.00 +31.25 +290.7
15DillardsInc 12 416.71 53.20 245.02+181.97 +288.6
16Hovnanian 1 146.34 30.17 127.29 +94.43 +287.4
17CustomersBcp 14 66.36 17.77 65.37 +47.19 +259.6
18IDTCp 13 67.30 11.85 44.16 +31.80 +257.3
19TimkenSteel 17.73 4.66 16.50 +11.83 +253.3
20NoEurOil 32 10.76 2.92 10.01 +7.10 +244.0
21Express 9 13.97 .86 3.08 +2.17 +238.5
22ChicosFas 7.29 1.52 5.38 +3.79 +238.4
23EnerplusCpg 11.18 3.07 10.58 +7.45 +238.0
24SandRidgeEn 14.99 3.15 10.46 +7.36 +237.4
25TetraTech 5 4.49 .86 2.84 +1.98 +229.5
26BlueLinx 4 96.57 27.13 95.76 +66.50 +227.3
27AnteroRescs 21.99 5.47 17.50 +12.05 +221.1
28SignetJewele 16 111.92 27.17 87.03 +59.76 +219.1
29PrUShtSemi 38.94 17.10 18.13 +12.40 +216.4
30CONSOLEn 45 36.23 6.51 22.71 +15.50 +215.0
31Renren 28.38 4.55 14.68 +9.91 +207.8
32UtdNatrlFd 20 57.89 15.80 49.08 +33.11 +207.3
33MatadorRes 47.23 12.02 36.92 +24.86 +206.1
34AtentoSA 26.00 21.32 25.53 +17.18 +205.7
35LaredoPet 99.26 36.25 60.13 +40.43 +205.2
36Permian 28 10.12 3.30 10.10 +6.79 +205.1
37BigBk3xInv 4.19 1.64 11.87 +7.91 +199.7
38AspenAerogels 65.99 15.21 49.79 +33.10 +198.3
39Denbury 91.30 25.65 76.59 +50.90 +198.1
40MetroBkHld 19 107.14 35.38 106.53 +70.26 +193.7
41SafeBulkers 7 5.44 1.31 3.77 +2.47 +190.0
42PermianvRoy 6 2.39 .73 2.11 +1.38 +188.3
43BootBarn 37 134.50 41.44 123.05 +79.69 +183.8
44MVOilTrust 7 10.25 2.96 8.83 +5.71 +183.0
45VermilionEng 3 13.93 4.33 12.59 +8.14 +182.9
46RangrEngSv 12.35 3.75 10.27 +6.63 +182.1
47DHIGroup 6.37 2.21 6.24 +4.02 +181.1
48NaviosMHpfH 17.50 4.58 13.81 +8.88 +180.1
49RanpakHl 42.97 13.08 37.58 +24.14 +179.6
50DevonEngy 22 45.56 15.71 44.05 +28.24 +178.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GaotuTeched 149.05 1.55 1.94 —49.77 96.2
2ChinOnlEduc 4 29.60 .98 1.21 —25.90 95.5
3TALEduc 90.96 3.40 3.93 —67.58 94.5
4PuxinLtd 13 9.17 .28 .40 5.42 93.1
5TeamInc 13.84 1.04 1.09 9.81 90.0
6OneSmartInt 4.58 .33 .40 3.40 89.5
7NwOrientEds 10 19.97 1.68 2.10 —16.48 88.7
8ErosIntl 1 2.63 .21 .24 1.58 86.8
9LoanDepot 1 39.85 4.24 4.80 —26.68 84.8
10iHuman 24.50 2.66 2.80 —15.32 84.5
11RomeoPwr 23.35 3.29 3.65 —18.84 83.8
12Waterdropn 9.95 1.19 1.38 7.12 83.8
13RegisCorp 14.39 1.57 1.74 7.45 81.1
14BrghtSchEd 6.64 1.07 1.16 4.60 79.9
15DirxChIntnt 110.93 10.87 12.55 —48.23 79.4
16FstHSEducn 8.50 1.45 1.57 5.96 79.2
17CootekCay 7.20 .44 .61 2.16 77.8
18Medley24 8.88 1.71 1.76 6.10 77.6
19OscarHlthn 37.00 7.51 7.85 —26.95 77.4
20AmerWell 43.75 5.67 6.04 —19.29 76.2
21UpHealth 10.50 1.61 2.24 7.14 76.1
22Lannett 10.70 1.53 1.62 4.90 75.2
23PrSUltShtN 49.60 5.66 12.11 —35.27 74.4
24QuantumS 74.50 19.12 22.19 —62.26 73.7
25Medley 9.41 1.73 1.92 4.90 71.8
26XinyuanRE 1 4.12 .54 .63 1.57 71.4
27DesktpMet 34.94 4.66 4.95 —12.25 71.2
28Paysafe 15.65 3.18 3.91 9.59 71.0
29Autohome 7 147.67 26.10 29.48 —70.14 70.4
30Vipshop 6 46.00 7.48 8.40 —19.71 70.1
31HoeghLP 3 18.17 3.77 4.32 9.98 69.8
32Invacare 10.94 2.18 2.72 6.23 69.6
33CloopenGrp 10.40 2.68 2.90 6.62 69.5
34SQZBiotch 31.04 8.69 8.93 —20.05 69.2
35WashPrGppfH 18.20 2.20 4.64 —10.37 69.1
36CangIncn 1 10.43 2.60 3.14 6.91 68.8
37ButtrNtwrkn 23.34 6.01 6.69 —14.12 67.9
38WashPrGppfI 16.80 2.19 4.64 9.37 66.9
39ProtoLabs 25 286.57 47.57 51.35—102.05 66.5
40Nautilus 9 31.38 5.88 6.13 —12.01 66.2
41Chegg 115.21 24.25 30.70 —59.63 66.0
42Zymeworks 59.03 14.90 16.39 —30.87 65.3
43HuyaInc 12 36.33 6.08 6.94 —12.99 65.2
44DiDiGlbln 18.01 4.74 4.98 9.16 64.8
45DrxBioBull 185.61 31.90 36.00 —64.43 64.2
46IONGeophy 5.35 .85 .88 1.55 63.8
47Invitae 60.25 14.06 15.27 —26.54 63.5
48LAIXInc 11.65 .55 .56 .96 63.1
49TorridHldgn 33.19 9.48 9.88 —16.70 62.8
50JustEngyg 8.90 1.04 1.75 2.94 62.7
—————————