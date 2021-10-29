UPS AND DOWNS

Skip to main content
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2020.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BirksGroup 7.04 .82 6.80 +5.94 +692.5
2RingEnergy 4.16 .63 3.76 +3.10 +469.7
3Globalstar 2.98 .33 1.65 +1.31 +386.7
4vjAerocentry 9 66.71 2.75 46.98 +36.23 +337.0
5TakungArt 74.11 1.23 6.03 +4.55 +307.4
6AsensusSrg 6.95 .65 1.69 +1.07 +170.4
7NthnOl&Gs 27.87 11.40 23.16 +14.40 +164.4
8DenisonMing 1.98 .62 1.69 +1.04 +161.2
9GranTierrag 1.23 .35 .92 +.56 +152.5
10CentrusEngy 57.80 19.27 56.67 +33.54 +145.0
11Ur-Energy 2.10 .74 1.74 +.94 +117.2
12ComstockM 3 9.85 1.03 2.23 +1.19 +114.4
13UraniumEng 4.29 1.51 3.72 +1.96 +111.4
14RegHlthPrpfA 6.68 2.17 4.99 +2.62 +110.5
15EvolutionPet 6.74 2.75 5.94 +3.09 +108.4
16GrupoSimec 31.73 10.84 26.49 +13.69 +107.0
17GoodrPetrol 26.66 8.61 20.42 +10.33 +102.4
18BarnwellInd 6.99 1.25 2.55 +1.28 +100.8
19FriedmanInds 15.63 6.70 13.76 +6.90 +100.6
20NexGenEng 6.49 2.55 5.51 +2.75 + 99.6
21Tengasco 6.60 1.15 2.47 +1.23 + 99.2
22MexcoEngy 18.00 5.50 11.97 +5.94 + 98.5
23NewConceptEn 9 30.99 1.79 3.80 +1.86 + 96.1
24SupDrillPdts 2.38 .56 1.18 +.58 + 95.0
25Ashford 28.27 6.46 16.57 +7.99 + 93.1
26ZedgeIncn 26 19.90 5.26 11.53 +5.49 + 90.9
27SunLinkHlth 11 7.62 1.25 2.40 +1.13 + 89.0
28SanchezMid 1.77 .58 1.15 +.54 + 87.3
29VoltInfoSci 5.50 1.73 3.28 +1.51 + 85.3
30CondorHosprs 7.50 3.00 7.29 +3.35 + 85.0
31EngyFuelsgrs 9.09 3.53 7.84 +3.58 + 84.0
3222ndCentury 6.07 1.86 4.03 +1.83 + 83.2
33PowerREIT 40 59.95 26.70 48.90 +22.19 + 83.1
34ContangoOG 6.94 2.26 4.13 +1.84 + 80.3
35ImperOilg 36.80 18.73 33.88 +14.85 + 78.0
36CheniereEngy 113.40 58.26 103.40 +43.37 + 72.2
37inTestCorp 24 18.00 6.07 11.07 +4.58 + 70.6
38RennFund 2.96 1.65 2.90 +1.19 + 69.6
39Innsuites 14.77 1.90 3.72 +1.52 + 69.1
40USAntimony 2.56 .48 .88 +.36 + 68.4
41NanoViricid 8.71 2.91 4.74 +1.87 + 65.2
42HMG Court 33.21 10.56 17.10 +6.54 + 61.9
43Inuvo 2.35 .45 .73 +.28 + 61.4
44TrinityPlace 3.04 1.23 2.01 +.76 + 60.8
45TasekoM 81 2.67 1.07 2.11 +.79 + 59.8
46CompxIntl 23 25.98 13.67 21.60 +7.37 + 51.8
47MyomoInc 18.88 6.50 10.13 +3.40 + 50.5
48Ballantyne 4 5.47 1.80 3.01 +.100 + 49.5
49FlanignEnt 47.85 17.63 29.25 +9.49 + 48.0
50AvalonHold 10 6.07 2.42 3.83 +1.23 + 47.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1DocumntSc 48 6.95 1.14 1.29 4.95 79.3
2ProtalixBio 7.02 1.10 1.13 2.50 68.9
3BiomX 9.05 2.08 2.22 4.16 65.2
4LairdSuper 55.99 16.51 17.46 —29.86 63.1
51847Goedck 16.82 1.77 3.13 5.29 62.8
6ImpacMtg 4.14 1.21 1.31 1.73 56.9
7GeeGroupInc 2.17 .44 .48 .52 52.2
8SparkNtSEwi 8.40 2.41 2.65 2.67 50.2
9WidePointrs 5 14.99 4.87 5.07 5.04 49.9
10GrtPanSilvg 4 1.16 .42 .44 .41 48.1
11AlexcoResg 3.45 1.41 1.67 1.50 47.3
12AgeXThera 3.06 .80 .81 .71 46.7
13AultGlblHl 4 7.99 2.00 2.32 2.03 46.7
14UniqueFabr 4 7.51 2.31 2.95 2.55 46.4
15AlphaPro 3 20.54 5.95 6.02 5.13 46.0
16IntlTowerHg 1.55 .62 .78 .61 43.8
17BMTechn 18.35 7.68 8.94 6.18 40.9
18GoldenMin 1.30 .42 .45 .31 40.8
19cbdMDInc 6 6.83 1.70 1.77 1.18 40.0
20PalatinTech 1.30 .40 .41 .27 39.6
21SierraMetl 14 3.92 1.70 2.03 1.29 38.9
22SilvrcupMet 16 8.55 3.64 4.22 2.47 36.9
23GoldResource 14 3.38 1.55 1.84 1.07 36.8
24NewGoldg 2.40 1.01 1.39 .80 36.5
25WestwatRs 11.45 3.05 3.17 1.76 35.7
26GoldStdVg .97 .43 .47 .25 35.1
27ParaGoldNv 1.59 .76 .80 .37 31.6
28PlanetGreen 3.50 1.09 1.53 .70 31.4
29GalianoGld 4 1.44 .66 .78 .35 31.0
30VistaGold 1.40 .67 .75 .33 30.6
31NavideaBio 3.15 1.29 1.51 .64 29.8
32EquinoxGld 11.24 5.90 7.43 2.91 28.1
33ITTechPck 1.45 .33 .40 .16 28.0
34AvinoSlv&Gg 2.82 .77 .95 .35 27.0
35B2goldCpg 7 6.04 3.30 4.14 1.46 26.1
36iBio 2.83 .72 .78 .27 25.7
37NovaGoldg 10.45 6.48 7.31 2.36 24.4
38NovaBayPh 1.79 .52 .53 .17 24.0
39Network1Tech 9 4.15 2.80 2.81 .88 23.8
40BiomXun 11.16 5.52 5.52 1.67 23.2
41CaldeoniaMn 7 18.58 11.28 12.39 3.49 22.0
42CoreMolding 27 17.35 11.00 11.00 3.08 21.9
43CPIAerostr 7.00 2.45 3.00 .83 21.7
44AlmadenM 1.20 .37 .37 .10 21.3
45OceanPwr 7.30 1.76 2.13 .56 20.8
46EspeyMfg 20.80 13.72 15.13 3.79 20.0
47MatinasBio 2.22 .67 1.11 .25 18.4
48BlonderTLab 2.33 .91 1.11 .22 16.5
49EMXRoyalg 3.81 2.43 2.81 .54 16.1
50Envela 7.42 3.60 4.37 .83 16.0
