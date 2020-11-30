https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-15764432.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Nautilus
|30
|28.43
|1.20
|21.10
|+19.35
|+1105.7
|2VEckOilSvc
|173.86
|3.30
|137.90+124.65
|+940.8
|3VanECoal
|92.90
|5.41
|89.74
|+79.85
|+807.4
|4VivintSolar
|45.30
|3.17
|43.08
|+35.82
|+493.4
|5ReneSola
|8.39
|.85
|7.93
|+6.52
|+460.4
|6Farfetch
|55.06
|5.99
|54.65
|+44.30
|+428.0
|7OwensMinor
|17
|27.75
|3.63
|25.76
|+20.59
|+398.3
|8UBS3xInvCrd
|41.92
|3.36
|17.05
|+13.25
|+348.7
|9SeaLtd
|187.75
|35.61
|180.37+140.15
|+348.5
|10ArconicIncn
|29.95
|6.00
|27.51
|+21.30
|+343.0
|11CgpVelInvCrd
|39.53
|3.11
|14.75
|+11.23
|+319.0
|12VEckVcREr
|56.29
|7.97
|55.12
|+41.69
|+310.4
|13Tupperware
|37.41
|1.15
|33.65
|+25.07
|+292.2
|14Pinterest
|70.63
|10.10
|70.02
|+51.38
|+275.6
|15SwitchEnun
|46.56
|9.60
|37.00
|+26.97
|+268.9
|16AtHomeGr
|22
|23.92
|1.20
|18.94
|+13.44
|+244.4
|17Square
|215.00
|32.33
|210.96+148.40
|+237.2
|18XpengADRn
|74.49
|17.12
|58.76
|+40.83
|+227.7
|19TwilioInc
|341.70
|68.06
|320.09+221.81
|+225.7
|20Bill.cmHldn
|123.49
|23.61
|122.71
|+84.66
|+222.5
|21Invitae
|55.38
|7.42
|49.65
|+33.52
|+207.8
|22JinkoSolar
|41
|90.20
|11.42
|69.04
|+46.55
|+207.0
|23AzurePwrGl
|39.47
|11.75
|37.85
|+25.27
|+200.9
|24LightInTheBox
|3.89
|.58
|3.12
|+2.07
|+197.1
|25Calix
|27.78
|5.61
|23.68
|+15.68
|+196.0
|26LumberLiq
|30.99
|3.77
|28.88
|+19.11
|+195.6
|27PalantirTcn
|33.50
|8.90
|27.11
|+17.91
|+194.7
|28GSXTeched
|141.78
|22.70
|64.29
|+42.43
|+194.1
|29AtentoSA
|60
|18.59
|.75
|8.35
|+5.47
|+189.9
|30CmtyHlthSys
|11.04
|2.25
|8.18
|+5.28
|+182.1
|31Wayfair
|349.08
|21.70
|254.36+163.99
|+181.5
|32VistaOutdoor
|69
|24.94
|4.29
|20.63
|+13.15
|+175.8
|33Shopify
|1146.91
|305.30
|1090.38+692.80
|+174.3
|34GameStop
|19.42
|2.57
|16.56
|+10.48
|+172.4
|35SnapIncA
|47.27
|7.89
|44.42
|+28.09
|+172.0
|36CarvanaA
|251.68
|22.16
|250.21+158.16
|+171.8
|37ArcusBiosc
|37.41
|8.55
|27.23
|+17.13
|+169.6
|38Chewy
|77.95
|20.62
|77.58
|+48.58
|+167.5
|39ChinOnlEduc
|37.19
|9.50
|26.24
|+16.42
|+167.2
|40ManningNap
|19
|4.97
|.99
|4.63
|+2.89
|+166.1
|41UtdMicroelec
|7.29
|2.10
|7.13
|+4.45
|+166.0
|42Ameresco
|63
|47.00
|13.38
|44.55
|+27.05
|+154.6
|43InspireMedSy
|187.94
|40.53
|185.74+111.53
|+150.3
|44HubSpot
|401.66
|90.84
|394.33+235.83
|+148.8
|45CarrierGln
|41.48
|12.26
|38.07
|+22.63
|+146.6
|46BostonBeer
|1092.80
|290.02
|930.84+552.99
|+146.4
|47ArkGenomRev
|81.81
|24.00
|81.70
|+48.27
|+144.4
|48Teladoc
|253.00
|81.30
|198.77+115.05
|+137.4
|49ArkWebX.O
|136.91
|40.50
|136.11
|+78.52
|+136.3
|50Avalara
|175.67
|55.50
|171.75
|+98.50
|+134.5
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CgpVelLongCr
|15.93
|.16
|.16
|—14.03
|—
|98.8
|2EtrMtgREIT
|15.87
|.20
|.21
|—14.10
|—
|98.5
|3UBS3xLngCrd
|15.57
|.18
|.21
|—13.63
|—
|98.5
|4Etrac2xMtg
|15.85
|.23
|.24
|—14.04
|—
|98.3
|5DirexEnBull
|18.62
|.50
|.60
|—16.90
|—
|96.6
|6Valarisplc
|7.76
|.29
|.33
|—
|6.23
|—
|95.0
|7IntelsatSA
|7.97
|.33
|.38
|—
|6.65
|—
|94.6
|8ProUlCrudrs
|553.25
|32.00
|28.90—482.60
|—
|94.3
|9MSJCP97
|6.35
|.45
|.48
|—
|5.41
|—
|91.9
|10CBLAssoc
|1.08
|.09
|.09
|—
|.96
|—
|91.5
|11DrxRegBkBull
|53.68
|3.50
|4.90
|—47.35
|—
|90.6
|12CpBkdTrJCP
|5.32
|.50
|.60
|—
|4.36
|—
|88.0
|13CortsJCP
|5.63
|.60
|.60
|—
|4.33
|—
|87.8
|14ChespkEnpfD
|21.83
|1.64
|2.52
|—17.98
|—
|87.7
|15CabcoJCP97
|3.64
|.37
|.38
|—
|2.67
|—
|87.7
|16CBLAscpfD
|5.40
|.32
|.65
|—
|4.30
|—
|86.9
|17CorEngInfr
|3
|47.56
|3.56
|5.95
|—38.76
|—
|86.7
|18CBLAssocpfE
|5.09
|.30
|.63
|—
|4.07
|—
|86.7
|19CCMLP&Inf
|5.09
|.41
|.65
|—
|4.03
|—
|86.2
|20CortsJCP97
|6.20
|.70
|.76
|—
|4.67
|—
|86.0
|21PanhdlO&G
|2
|11.38
|1.40
|1.61
|—
|9.60
|—
|85.6
|22PeabodyEng
|10.61
|.80
|1.35
|—
|7.77
|—
|85.2
|23Etr2xHombldr
|80.89
|8.44
|8.44
|—48.42
|—
|85.2
|24SeacorMarine
|14.10
|1.46
|2.05
|—11.74
|—
|85.1
|25AmplifyEngy
|7
|7.58
|.49
|1.01
|—
|5.60
|—
|84.7
|26EtracSPMLP
|28.88
|1.92
|3.95
|—21.27
|—
|84.4
|27EtrCrudeOil
|37.98
|4.36
|5.77
|—30.89
|—
|84.3
|28Etr2xLevLong
|15.48
|.51
|2.43
|—12.71
|—
|84.0
|29ETr2xBDC
|15.32
|.80
|2.44
|—12.67
|—
|83.9
|30EtracWFxEn
|18.46
|1.00
|2.100
|—14.81
|—
|83.2
|31VelDailyInv
|51.40
|5.00
|7.45
|—36.63
|—
|83.1
|32GSMLPEn
|1.59
|.19
|.25
|—
|1.22
|—
|83.0
|33DirSOXBear
|38.50
|3.45
|3.63
|—17.46
|—
|82.8
|34Hi-Crush
|1
|.98
|.14
|.15
|—
|.73
|—
|82.8
|35EtrMLPInfr
|22.64
|2.89
|3.70
|—17.06
|—
|82.2
|36NuvEnMLP
|8.49
|.65
|1.43
|—
|6.33
|—
|81.6
|37GasLogPtrsLP
|1
|14.25
|1.51
|2.63
|—11.34
|—
|81.2
|38NGLEnPtrs
|12.08
|1.15
|2.18
|—
|9.16
|—
|80.8
|39TortoiseMLP
|8.26
|.35
|1.50
|—
|6.25
|—
|80.7
|40CSMthlyMtg
|28.35
|.52
|5.07
|—20.51
|—
|80.2
|41GSMLPInco
|4.33
|.51
|.79
|—
|3.17
|—
|80.1
|42PrinSpePfd
|103.54
|19.68
|20.52
|—80.16
|—
|79.6
|43AGMtgeIT
|12
|16.69
|1.46
|3.18
|—12.24
|—
|79.4
|44PennaREIT
|1
|5.40
|.36
|1.10
|—
|4.23
|—
|79.4
|45EtracSmCHiDiv
|12.10
|2.00
|2.37
|—
|9.02
|—
|79.2
|46RoadrTr
|1
|10.44
|1.88
|1.93
|—
|7.28
|—
|79.0
|47NuvAllCapEn
|5.73
|.40
|1.11
|—
|4.15
|—
|78.9
|48EtracHiDvLoV
|30.43
|3.33
|6.48
|—23.68
|—
|78.5
|49CallonPet
|2
|4.98
|.38
|1.04
|—
|3.79
|—
|78.5
|50FidClayOpp
|7.34
|.53
|1.46
|—
|5.29
|—
|78.4
|—————————
View Comments