UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1RetractblTch
|14.40
|.97
|11.58
|+10.08
|+672.0
|2iBio
|7.45
|.21
|1.49
|+1.24
|+498.4
|3UnivSecInst
|5.11
|.30
|3.16
|+2.54
|+409.7
|4DPWHldg
|10.94
|.53
|5.46
|+4.27
|+358.8
|5Cohen&Co
|31.82
|2.77
|16.78
|+12.83
|+324.8
|6AlphaPro
|63
|41.59
|3.40
|12.64
|+9.21
|+268.5
|7IndiaGlCap
|4.50
|.26
|2.29
|+1.66
|+263.5
|8eMagin
|1.90
|.14
|1.20
|+.86
|+248.8
|9CoreMolding
|11.80
|1.03
|11.20
|+7.95
|+244.6
|10AIMImmu
|7.11
|.51
|1.84
|+1.30
|+238.2
|11TimberPhrm
|3.64
|.87
|1.09
|+.76
|+233.3
|12PowerREIT
|33.89
|6.95
|27.48
|+18.48
|+205.3
|13GeeGroupInc
|2.49
|.17
|1.04
|+.65
|+166.7
|14IntlTowerHg
|2.27
|.33
|1.40
|+.86
|+159.3
|15ZedgeIncn
|4.29
|.66
|3.95
|+2.41
|+156.5
|16Tengasco
|4.36
|.37
|1.18
|+.69
|+140.8
|17ComstockM
|2.12
|.33
|1.03
|+.59
|+133.6
|18TakungArt
|2.38
|.40
|1.11
|+.61
|+122.4
|19CentrusEngy
|19.90
|3.76
|14.99
|+8.11
|+117.9
|20SanchezMid
|1
|1.60
|.15
|.64
|+.34
|+112.6
|21NewGoldg
|2.28
|.39
|1.86
|+.98
|+111.4
|22TasekoM
|1.34
|.20
|.96
|+.48
|+
|99.4
|23Goldfield Cp
|19
|6.99
|2.26
|6.97
|+3.42
|+
|96.3
|24NavideaBio
|5.36
|.63
|2.42
|+1.16
|+
|92.1
|25InfuSystem
|16.05
|5.26
|16.00
|+7.47
|+
|87.6
|26AltisourceAsst
|32.24
|10.25
|23.05
|+10.70
|+
|86.6
|27EllomayCap
|37.58
|10.57
|34.25
|+15.80
|+
|85.6
|28EMXRoyalg
|3.33
|1.18
|3.04
|+1.40
|+
|85.1
|29ChinaPhrmH
|1.40
|.24
|.44
|+.20
|+
|83.5
|30SierraMetl
|3.29
|.45
|3.00
|+1.35
|+
|81.9
|31IssuerDirect
|24.35
|8.65
|20.99
|+9.30
|+
|79.6
|32ActiniumPhm
|.65
|.16
|.39
|+.17
|+
|78.9
|33GoldenMin
|.58
|.13
|.55
|+.24
|+
|78.1
|34AlmadenM
|1.24
|.21
|1.02
|+.43
|+
|73.2
|35CaldeoniaMn
|29.39
|6.51
|14.43
|+6.01
|+
|71.4
|36AurynResc
|2.66
|.71
|2.45
|+1.01
|+
|70.1
|37SolitarioExp
|.88
|.13
|.49
|+.19
|+
|63.3
|38AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.49
|.26
|.94
|+.36
|+
|62.4
|39MastchDig
|42
|29.98
|7.25
|17.80
|+6.73
|+
|60.8
|40LineageCell
|1.67
|.58
|1.43
|+.54
|+
|60.7
|41AlioGold
|1.35
|.28
|1.26
|+.48
|+
|60.5
|42GrtPanSilvg
|1.07
|.23
|.82
|+.31
|+
|60.2
|43VirnetX
|7.79
|3.09
|5.19
|+1.93
|+
|59.3
|44AmpioPharm
|1.39
|.31
|.92
|+.34
|+
|57.8
|45WstnCop&Ggs
|1.53
|.31
|1.30
|+.48
|+
|57.6
|46NanoViricid
|19.20
|2.25
|3.91
|+1.40
|+
|55.8
|47BlonderTLab
|3.80
|.38
|1.14
|+.38
|+
|50.0
|4822ndCentury
|1.80
|.55
|1.59
|+.49
|+
|44.5
|49Innsuites
|4.08
|.67
|2.19
|+.66
|+
|43.1
|50NewConceptEn
|35
|2.19
|.55
|1.75
|+.52
|+
|42.3
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1GranTierrag
|1.38
|.18
|.28
|—
|1.01
|—
|78.1
|2RingEnergy
|2
|3.31
|.43
|.63
|—
|2.01
|—
|76.2
|3Ashford
|65
|27.83
|4.50
|6.49
|—17.11
|—
|72.5
|4CondorHosprs
|6
|11.10
|2.17
|3.15
|—
|7.89
|—
|71.5
|5ZomedicaPh
|.50
|.07
|.10
|—
|.24
|—
|71.0
|6TransEnterrs
|2.62
|.28
|.47
|—
|1.00
|—
|68.0
|7ImpacMtg
|7.85
|1.10
|1.86
|—
|3.40
|—
|64.6
|8TrinityPlace
|3.60
|1.11
|1.36
|—
|1.65
|—
|54.8
|9CynergisTek
|4.04
|.96
|1.50
|—
|1.80
|—
|54.5
|10ContangoOG
|4.56
|.84
|1.67
|—
|2.00
|—
|54.5
|11MatinasBio
|2.39
|.49
|1.07
|—
|1.20
|—
|52.9
|12CPIAerostr
|5
|7.00
|1.29
|3.19
|—
|3.54
|—
|52.6
|13RegHlthPrpfA
|4.67
|1.38
|1.96
|—
|2.18
|—
|52.6
|14FTEngyInco
|23.29
|6.03
|10.73
|—11.88
|—
|52.5
|15Aerocentury
|1
|5.43
|.71
|2.14
|—
|2.36
|—
|52.4
|16GoldResource
|74
|6.24
|2.02
|2.98
|—
|2.56
|—
|46.2
|17SwGAFin
|10
|35.14
|15.30
|18.95
|—16.15
|—
|46.0
|18TransatlPet
|.84
|.12
|.26
|—
|.22
|—
|45.9
|19FrankStProp
|6
|8.65
|3.34
|4.64
|—
|3.92
|—
|45.8
|20MicronSol
|3.30
|1.10
|1.30
|—
|1.09
|—
|45.6
|21EvolutionPet
|5
|5.73
|2.09
|3.04
|—
|2.43
|—
|44.4
|22SupDrillPdts
|1.05
|.20
|.46
|—
|.36
|—
|43.8
|23PalatinTech
|.79
|.36
|.44
|—
|.34
|—
|43.6
|24Ballantyne
|3.58
|1.26
|1.84
|—
|1.40
|—
|43.2
|25BowlAmer
|24
|15.65
|7.65
|8.81
|—
|6.69
|—
|43.2
|26Can-Fite
|4.00
|1.08
|1.90
|—
|1.40
|—
|42.4
|27AirInds
|3.36
|.60
|1.33
|—
|.97
|—
|42.2
|28IsoRay
|1.06
|.35
|.38
|—
|.25
|—
|39.9
|29Globalstar
|.60
|.23
|.32
|—
|.20
|—
|38.0
|30BiomX
|11.05
|4.52
|6.20
|—
|3.49
|—
|36.0
|31LGLGroup
|31
|16.55
|7.36
|9.64
|—
|5.36
|—
|35.7
|32ImperOilg
|7
|27.43
|7.04
|17.35
|—
|9.12
|—
|34.5
|33KelsoTechg
|1.00
|.45
|.48
|—
|.24
|—
|33.6
|34EvansBncp
|9
|41.29
|20.50
|26.98
|—13.12
|—
|32.7
|35ITTechPck
|2
|1.39
|.39
|.64
|—
|.30
|—
|32.3
|36VolitionRX
|5.20
|2.22
|3.28
|—
|1.46
|—
|30.8
|37DeltaApparel
|31.71
|7.53
|21.56
|—
|9.54
|—
|30.7
|38TompkinsFncl
|12
|93.66
|53.32
|63.61
|—27.89
|—
|30.5
|39AdamsRsc
|39.50
|15.16
|26.50
|—11.57
|—
|30.4
|40BiomXun
|12.12
|4.60
|6.70
|—
|2.82
|—
|29.6
|41Servotron
|11.03
|5.40
|7.20
|—
|2.86
|—
|28.4
|42NtlHlthcare
|23
|88.35
|55.88
|62.22
|—24.21
|—
|28.0
|43TrilogyMetl
|6
|2.74
|1.03
|1.93
|—
|.67
|—
|25.8
|44XtantMed
|3.50
|.55
|1.20
|—
|.40
|—
|25.0
|45NBRESec
|6.08
|1.94
|4.19
|—
|1.39
|—
|24.9
|46GabGoAny
|16.16
|5.51
|11.60
|—
|3.81
|—
|24.7
|47SeabrdCp
|11
|4297.55
|2614.00
|3202.73—1047.82
|—
|24.7
|48FlanignEnt
|8
|22.51
|8.50
|16.75
|—
|5.39
|—
|24.3
|49CBOEGlbMk
|37
|127.93
|72.01
|91.32
|—28.68
|—
|23.9
|50PlanetGreen
|4.99
|1.53
|2.10
|—
|.64
|—
|23.4
