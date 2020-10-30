NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2019.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Novavax 189.40 3.65 80.71 +76.73 +1927.9
2CoDiagnostic 30.99 .88 13.41 +12.52 +1398.3
3VaxartInch 17.49 .30 4.92 +4.57 +1301.7
4CardiffOnc 18.12 .70 15.82 +14.58 +1175.8
5TrilliumThera 16.89 1.05 12.45 +11.42 +1108.7
6Genprex 7.03 .26 3.25 +2.93 +915.6
7BitDigital 5.50 .28 3.75 +3.35 +837.5
8PacEthanol 11.44 .22 6.09 +5.44 +836.9
9SeresTherap 35.02 2.52 27.89 +24.44 +708.4
10Overstk.com 128.50 2.53 56.10 +49.05 +695.7
11WaitrHoldg 5.85 .26 2.55 +2.23 +691.9
12Kirklandsh 30 13.58 .56 9.28 +8.04 +648.4
13CelldexTh 19.32 1.50 15.84 +13.61 +610.3
14ZoomVideoA 588.84 65.81 460.91+392.87 +577.4
15Altimmune 35.10 1.60 11.45 +9.56 +505.8
16USAutoPts 22 12.78 1.04 12.63 +10.43 +474.1
17VivopwrIntlh 24.33 .59 5.88 +4.83 +460.0
18TranWEnt 12.93 1.68 11.25 +9.24 +459.7
19Workhorsers 30.99 1.32 15.38 +12.34 +405.9
20ArcturusTh 66.24 8.51 54.08 +43.21 +397.5
21SkySolarrs 29 12.49 1.01 7.17 +5.67 +378.0
22ForteBioscrs 53.99 6.45 38.16 +30.17 +377.3
23OceanBio 22.55 3.10 15.59 +12.28 +371.0
24LibTripAdBh 134.00 2.10 33.85 +26.60 +366.9
25AspiraWmHl 5.78 .53 3.77 +2.96 +365.4
26AbraxasPeth 2.89 .09 1.63 +1.28 +364.4
27TeslaIncs 502.49 70.10 388.04+304.37 +363.8
28CleveBioLh 5.43 .52 2.77 +2.17 +360.1
29SurfaceOnc 10.25 1.38 8.38 +6.50 +345.7
30Aemetish 5.10 .37 3.69 +2.86 +344.6
31PlugPowerh 19.02 2.53 14.00 +10.84 +343.0
32Neonode 13.00 1.25 8.31 +6.37 +328.4
33CogentBio 3.72 .30 3.08 +2.36 +327.8
34FutFintchGplf 3.74 .45 1.92 +1.47 +326.7
35CymaBayTh 9.06 1.21 8.32 +6.36 +324.5
36SPIEngy 46.67 .55 7.85 +5.99 +322.0
37BlinkChrg 14.58 1.25 7.76 +5.90 +317.2
38CelsiusHldg 26.76 3.22 20.11 +15.28 +316.4
39RandCaprs 28 21.06 2.29 12.77 +9.71 +316.2
40Immunmedic 87.93 8.80 87.86 +66.70 +315.2
41GrowGenern 22.88 2.62 16.70 +12.60 +307.3
42AldHlthPd 45.00 1.19 4.93 +3.71 +305.4
43DigitalTurbine 42.36 3.48 28.66 +21.53 +302.0
44PelotnInter 139.75 17.70 110.21 +81.81 +288.1
45GeniusBrInth 11.73 .05 1.05 +.78 +284.6
46ACMResrch 113.87 15.95 70.37 +51.92 +281.4
47VeritoneInc 19.67 1.22 9.38 +6.89 +276.7
48Sunrun 46 82.42 7.84 52.02 +38.21 +276.7
49Adaptimmu 13.40 1.15 4.51 +3.31 +275.8
50A-MarkPrM 37.60 7.47 31.08 +22.81 +275.8
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1OasisPetrol 3.65 .15 .16 3.11 95.2
2SundialGrh 3.88 .14 .14 2.87 95.2
3SeanrgyMhrs 8.96 .39 .43 8.31 95.1
4TOPShiprs 28.75 .95 1.02 —18.98 94.9
5GlobusMarrs 122.00 7.30 7.50 —91.30 92.4
6AcastiPhg 2.54 .18 .19 2.26 92.4
7InVivoTherrs 12.00 .50 .54 6.21 92.0
8GulfportEnh 1 3.09 .21 .26 2.78 91.6
9RecroPharm 19.21 1.58 1.59 —16.74 91.3
10LonestRsc 2.75 .19 .25 2.36 90.4
11SundEngyrs 20.75 1.00 1.86 —17.29 90.3
12IterumTherh 6.02 .45 .47 4.03 89.5
13TownSports 3.00 .20 .20 1.51 88.3
14SonimTech 3.92 .42 .44 3.19 87.9
15KLXEnSvrs 33.20 2.53 3.92 —28.28 87.8
16MetenEdtchn 23.75 2.73 2.87 —20.52 87.7
17SecnSightrs 6.40 .69 .74 5.20 87.5
18Teligenthrs 6.46 .51 .53 3.73 87.5
19SenesTechrs 13.00 1.32 1.41 9.59 87.2
20Tellurian 8.69 .67 .96 6.32 86.8
21AptorumGp 18.25 1.16 2.10 —13.75 86.8
22DBVTech 13.49 1.35 1.43 9.27 86.6
23CentRsDvA 5.35 .24 .62 4.00 86.6
249FInc 10.99 .72 1.32 8.28 86.3
25CHFSolutrs 7.90 5.85 6.09 —36.21 85.6
26NovanInc 3.20 .22 .46 2.70 85.4
27Tricida 8 39.02 3.74 5.63 —32.11 85.1
28TuesMornlf 1.85 .19 .28 1.57 84.8
29HallmkFncl 3 18.94 2.28 2.71 —14.86 84.6
30BaudaxBion 10.14 1.02 1.09 5.83 84.2
31SummtWirs 14.40 1.72 1.98 —10.22 83.8
32USWellSvc 2.02 .23 .31 1.58 83.5
33CapitalaFinrs 11 55.20 8.40 8.69 —43.69 83.4
34AltusMidsrs 58.70 9.40 9.65 —47.55 83.1
35ArteloBiosc 4.42 .46 .46 2.24 83.0
36SalariusPh 3.88 .56 .65 3.13 82.9
37NextCure 61.00 7.91 9.66 —46.67 82.9
38Neovascg 4.17 .87 .93 4.48 82.8
39CorbusPharm 9.78 .91 .94 4.52 82.8
40TargetHosp 11 5.77 .82 .87 4.13 82.6
41SonnetBiThrs 54.60 2.23 2.67 —12.67 82.6
42CheckCaph 2.37 .30 .31 1.41 82.2
43SeaChange 4.98 .69 .75 3.44 82.1
44Youngevity 3.64 .45 .58 2.68 82.1
45LIZIIncn 11.90 1.95 1.96 8.92 82.0
46HOFResEnt 14.70 1.76 1.91 8.68 82.0
47SatsumaPhr 36.11 3.50 3.56 —16.12 81.9
48CrSCrudCall 22.11 3.90 3.92 —17.62 81.8
49Genfit 22.48 3.63 3.63 —16.27 81.8
50FSDPhrmBn 14.00 1.38 1.42 6.16 81.3
—————————