NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2019.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 VEckOilSvc 125.49 3.30 118.76+105.51 + 796.3
2 VanE Coal 70.30 5.41 69.18 +59.29 + 599.5
3 UBS 3xInvCrd 41.92 3.36 17.05 +13.25 + 348.7
4 CgpVelInvCrd 39.53 3.11 14.75 +11.23 + 319.0
5 Nautilus 9 6.85 1.20 6.11 + 4.36 + 249.1
6 ArcusBiosc 37.41 8.55 31.35 +21.25 + 210.4
7 ChinOnlEduc 37.19 9.50 25.90 +16.08 + 163.7
8 VEckVcREr 34.55 7.97 33.79 +20.36 + 151.6
9 Arconic Inc n 15.78 6.00 14.47 + 8.26 + 133.0
10 UtdNatrlFd 23.38 5.00 19.60 +10.84 + 123.7
11 DrxRegBkB 83.63 18.41 40.76 +22.39 + 121.8
12 PrSVixST 64.56 10.80 27.30 +14.87 + 119.6
13 iPt ShTmFut 78.84 13.15 33.13 +18.01 + 119.1
14 Vapotherm 30.82 6.86 26.63 +14.47 + 119.0
15 CSS Inds 9.40 3.75 9.40 + 4.99 + 113.2
16 VnEkEnInco 40.38 6.27 38.88 +20.60 + 112.7
17 Teladoc 203.85 81.30 174.06 +90.34 + 107.9
18 Twilio Inc 209.94 68.06 197.60 +99.32 + 101.1
19 Sea Ltd 83.80 35.61 79.80 +39.58 + 98.4
20 BiP S&PVix 52.58 18.25 37.46 +18.13 + 93.8
21 PrUShtCrude 67.35 11.17 23.32 +11.17 + 91.9
22 Shopify 844.00 305.30 757.80+360.22 + 90.6
23 DRDGOLD 10.49 3.06 9.77 + 4.64 + 90.4
24 Wayfair 197.06 21.70 171.55 +81.18 + 89.8
25 ProSVixMTFut 50.90 19.68 39.56 +18.27 + 85.8
26 iPt MidTFut 42.11 16.44 32.95 +15.14 + 85.0
27 ManningNap 13 3.94 .99 3.19 + 1.45 + 83.3
28 Bill.cmHld n 97.84 23.61 69.64 +31.59 + 83.0
29 Calix 14.57 5.61 14.10 + 6.10 + 76.3
30 Inphi 127.44 55.72 125.67 +51.65 + 69.8
31 GreenDot 18 40.00 14.20 38.18 +14.88 + 63.9
32 RingCentral 292.48 134.85 274.25+105.58 + 62.6
33 Chegg 67.98 25.89 61.08 +23.17 + 61.1
34 Gain Cap 6.72 3.30 6.28 + 2.33 + 59.0
35 BJsWholeCl 38.35 18.84 36.00 +13.26 + 58.3
36 Dir30TrBull 58.30 25.54 40.44 +14.60 + 56.5
37 SlackTech n 35.11 15.10 35.05 +12.57 + 55.9
38 VeevaSys 219.72 118.11 218.87 +78.21 + 55.6
39 EmergentBio 47 90.00 46.37 83.49 +29.54 + 54.8
40 ChannelAdv 14.47 4.39 13.95 + 4.91 + 54.3
41 OwensMinor 5 9.69 3.63 7.93 + 2.76 + 53.4
42 Chewy n 47.55 20.62 44.44 +15.44 + 53.2
43 PrSUltShtN 72.16 36.85 58.17 +19.35 + 49.8
44 BostonBeer 69 566.00 290.02 564.73+186.88 + 49.5
45 VirginGalac 42.49 9.06 17.04 + 5.49 + 47.5
46 Avalara 110.32 55.50 107.06 +33.81 + 46.2
47 NatrlGrocers 16 16.39 5.41 14.40 + 4.53 + 45.9
48 WheatPrMet g 54 47.15 18.66 43.00 +13.25 + 44.5
49 MaidenH prA 10.37 3.25 9.90 + 3.04 + 44.3
50 Alteryx 160.11 75.17 143.94 +43.87 + 43.8
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 CgpVelLongCr 15.93 .16 .16 —14.03 — 98.8
2 EtrMtgREIT 15.87 .20 .21 —14.10 — 98.5
3 UBS 3xLngCrd 15.57 .18 .21 —13.63 — 98.5
4 Etrac2xMtg 15.85 .23 .24 —14.04 — 98.3
5 DirexEnBull 18.62 .50 .60 —16.90 — 96.6
6 Valaris plc 7.76 .29 .34 — 6.23 — 94.9
7 Intelsat SA 7.97 .33 .38 — 6.65 — 94.6
8 HertzGlbl 20.85 .40 1.00 —14.75 — 93.7
9 MSJCP97 6.35 .45 .48 — 5.41 — 91.9
10 DrxRegBkBull 53.68 3.50 4.90 —47.35 — 90.6
11 WhitingPet 8.70 .25 .70 — 6.64 — 90.5
12 NobleCorp 1.58 .12 .13 — 1.09 — 89.3
13 Latam Airl 10.69 1.00 1.12 — 9.04 — 89.0
14 SeacorMarine 14.10 1.46 1.55 —12.24 — 88.8
15 CS MthlyMtg 28.35 .52 3.06 —22.52 — 88.0
16 CpBkdTrJCP 5.32 .50 .60 — 4.36 — 88.0
17 CortsJCP 5.63 .60 .60 — 4.33 — 87.8
18 Cabco JCP97 6.45 .66 .67 — 4.73 — 87.7
19 CallonPet 1 4.98 .38 .67 — 4.16 — 86.1
20 CortsJCP97 6.20 .70 .76 — 4.67 — 86.0
21 HighPtResc 1.98 .16 .24 — 1.45 — 85.8
22 CalifRes 11.08 .85 1.33 — 7.70 — 85.3
23 Etr2xHombldr 80.89 8.44 8.44 —48.42 — 85.2
24 PhelpsSelEn 4.14 .20 .57 — 3.26 — 85.1
25 CBLAssoc pfE 5.09 .47 .70 — 3.99 — 85.0
26 DenburyRes 1.68 .16 .21 — 1.20 — 84.9
27 MedleyMgmt 6 3.30 .28 .45 — 2.51 — 84.8
28 ChespkEn pfD 21.83 1.64 3.12 —17.38 — 84.8
29 CBL Asc pfD 5.40 .45 .77 — 4.18 — 84.4
30 EtracSP MLP 28.88 1.92 3.95 —21.27 — 84.4
31 EtrCrudeOil 37.98 4.36 5.77 —30.89 — 84.3
32 AG MtgeIT 9 16.69 1.46 2.46 —12.96 — 84.0
33 Etr2xLevLong 15.48 .51 2.43 —12.71 — 84.0
34 ETr2xBDC 15.32 .80 2.44 —12.67 — 83.9
35 JustEnerg pfA 11.79 1.58 1.61 — 8.29 — 83.7
36 Medley24 19.48 2.31 2.90 —14.65 — 83.5
37 US Oil Fd 13.32 2.11 2.13 —10.68 — 83.4
38 AmplifyEngy 7 7.58 .49 1.10 — 5.51 — 83.4
39 Medley 19.24 2.32 2.80 —14.00 — 83.3
40 BigBk3xLev 81.58 7.04 13.24 —65.95 — 83.3
41 EtracWFxEn 18.46 1.00 2.100 —14.81 — 83.2
42 TetraTech 2.07 .22 .33 — 1.63 — 83.2
43 VelDailyInv 51.40 5.00 7.45 —36.63 — 83.1
44 GS MLPEn 3.62 .44 .57 — 2.79 — 83.0
45 ForumEngy 1 2.01 .15 .29 — 1.39 — 82.7
46 WashPrimeGp 2 3.81 .56 .64 —2.100 — 82.4
47 Etr MLP Infr 22.64 2.89 3.70 —17.06 — 82.2
48 OnDeckCap 2 4.29 .54 .75 — 3.39 — 81.9
49 NuvEnMLP 8.49 .65 1.43 — 6.33 — 81.6
50 Seadrill Ltd 2.69 .38 .47 — 2.07 — 81.5
