UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2018.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|NordicAOffsh
|4.80
|.42
|2.95 + 2.53 + 602.4
|2
|Diebold
|12
|11.57
|2.42 11.07 + 8.58 + 344.6
|3
|AmiraNatFds
|1.85
|.41
|1.69 + 1.27 + 302.4
|4
|Flotek Inds
|3.48
|1.04
|3.24 + 2.15 + 197.2
|5
|ION Geophy rs
|17.46 5.12 14.44 + 9.26 + 178.8
|6
|NaviosM pfG
|8.60
|3.05
|8.50 + 5.41 + 175.1
|7
|Pier 1
|1.55
|.30
|.76 +
|.46 + 149.7
|8
|Ferrellgas
|1.87
|.54
|1.31 +
|.78 + 144.9
|9
|Telaria n
|6.80
|2.70
|6.34 + 3.61 + 132.2
|10
|Invitae n
|25.76 10.27 23.42 +12.36 + 111.8
|11
|NaviosMH pfH
|6.84
|2.95
|6.20 + 3.23 + 108.8
|12
|Sea Ltd n
|25.14 10.68 23.52 +12.20 + 107.8
|13
|EveriHldgs
|10.69
|4.92 10.52 + 5.37 + 104.3
|14
|YETI Hldg n
|49
|34.43 14.58 30.25 +15.41 + 103.8
|15
|CgpVelLongCr
|18.33
|8.07 18.08 + 9.18 + 103.1
|16
|USCF Oil n
|33.37 14.77 32.96 +16.66 + 102.2
|17
|PyxusIntl
|32.69 11.30 23.89 +12.03 + 101.4
|18
|UBS 3xLngCrd
|17.48 7.82 17.26 + 8.67 + 100.9
|19
|ProSh Crde n
|27.34 12.19 26.97 +13.50 + 100.2
|20
|SnapInc A n
|11.67
|5.35 11.02 + 5.51 + 100.0
|21
|KeyEngySvc
|6.42
|1.59
|4.06 + 1.99 +
|96.1
|22
|Invacare
|10.49
|4.15
|8.37 + 4.07 +
|94.7
|23
|NaviosMAc rs
|8.62
|3.20
|6.30 + 3.05 +
|93.8
|24
|AvonProd
|29
|3.41
|1.46
|2.94 + 1.42 +
|93.4
|25
|Luxoft
|36
|58.99 29.73 58.71 +28.29 +
|93.0
|26
|SelEngSvc n
|12.09
|6.06 12.02 + 5.70 +
|90.2
|27
|SiderurgNac
|4.60
|2.24
|4.11 + 1.92 +
|87.7
|28
|ContainerStore
|18 8.96
|4.69
|8.80 + 4.03 +
|84.5
|29
|500.com
|12
|15.88
|7.30 13.96 + 6.38 +
|84.2
|30
|ProPetroHld n
|23.32 11.78 22.54 +10.22 +
|83.0
|31
|AuroraCann n
|10.32
|4.83
|9.06 + 4.10 +
|82.7
|32
|DrxBioBull rs
|66.67 30.47 59.88 +27.02 +
|82.2
|33
|JinkoSolar
|14
|21.80
|9.52 18.00 + 8.11 +
|82.0
|34
|Huya Inc n
|30.00 15.12 28.13 +12.65 +
|81.7
|35
|VersumMat
|50.47 25.94 50.31 +22.59 +
|81.5
|36
|InnovIndPr n
|93.24 44.40 81.69 +36.30 +
|80.0
|37
|StoneMor
|4.23
|2.01
|3.77 + 1.67 +
|79.5
|38
|Avalara n
|56.80 30.67 55.79 +24.64 +
|79.1
|39
|Transalta g
|7.48
|4.06
|7.34 + 3.22 +
|78.2
|40
|Carvana A n
|59.78 28.77 58.06 +25.35 +
|77.5
|41
|PermianvRoy
|9
|3.55
|1.88
|3.33 + 1.45 +
|77.1
|42
|Griffon Cp
|19
|19.19 10.19 18.48 + 8.03 +
|76.8
|43
|Coty
|11.52
|6.29 11.50 + 4.94 +
|75.3
|44
|BootBarn
|14
|29.78 16.24 29.44 +12.41 +
|72.9
|45
|CastlightHlth
|4.15
|2.07
|3.75 + 1.58 +
|72.8
|46
|Nabors
|3.72
|1.90
|3.44 + 1.44 +
|72.0
|47
|AmMidstream
|5.17
|2.91
|5.17 + 2.14 +
|70.6
|48
|US Silica
|17.64
|9.79 17.36 + 7.18 +
|70.5
|49
|TurnPtBrnd n
|50.07 26.39 46.09 +18.87 +
|69.3
|50
|TenetHlthcre
|30.84 16.77 28.84 +11.70 +
|68.3
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|EP Energy
|1.09
|.24
|.26 —
|.44 —
|62.9
|2
|USCF ShrtOil
|13.72
|5.14
|5.24 — 7.28 —
|58.1
|3
|CgpVelInvCrd
|17.51
|6.60
|6.70 — 9.24 —
|58.0
|4
|ArloTech n
|10
|10.50
|3.37
|4.13 — 5.63 —
|57.7
|5
|UBS 3xInvCrd
|19.00
|7.28
|7.37 — 9.95 —
|57.4
|6
|DiplomatPhm
|14.53
|5.16
|5.81 — 7.65 —
|56.8
|7
|BristowGrp
|4.88
|.96
|1.11 — 1.32 —
|54.3
|8
|QuorumHl n
|3.73
|1.26
|1.40 — 1.49 —
|51.6
|9
|SeadrillPtrs
|2.06
|.76
|.86 —
|.87 —
|50.5
|10
|DirSOXBear rs
|15.14 5.90
|6.57 — 6.62 —
|50.2
|11
|Nautilus
|8
|11.83
|5.31
|5.56 — 5.34 —
|49.0
|12
|DirxNGBear rs
|57.04 26.71 28.24 —24.90 —
|46.9
|13
|AmRenlAs n
|14.11
|5.81
|6.14 — 5.38 —
|46.7
|14
|PwSCrudeDS
|106.68 52.90 54.15 —46.82 —
|46.4
|15
|DrxSPOGBr rs
|19.34 9.09
|9.71 — 7.88 —
|44.8
|16
|TailoredBrnds
|5
|15.19
|7.62
|7.84 — 5.80 —
|42.5
|17
|PrUShtCrude s
|31.14 16.70 16.88 —12.40 —
|42.3
|18
|MaidenH pfC
|10.24
|4.35
|4.88 — 3.53 —
|42.0
|19
|VelLngVSTX n
|12.66 6.86
|7.31 — 5.19 —
|41.5
|20
|CapSenLiv
|8.25
|3.82
|3.99 — 2.81 —
|41.3
|21
|UnionAcqu un
|10.90
|6.45
|6.45 — 4.30 —
|40.0
|22
|MaidenHld pfD
|10.30 4.43
|4.98 — 3.21 —
|39.2
|23
|CellcomIsrael
|4
|5.97
|3.55
|3.60 — 2.28 —
|38.8
|24
|PrSVixST rs
|40.15 23.13 24.02 —14.59 —
|37.8
|25
|iPt ShTmFut n
|48.80 28.12 29.26 —17.73 —
|37.7
|26
|DrxREBear
|11.91
|6.79
|6.90 — 4.05 —
|37.0
|27
|EvolentHlth n
|21.73 12.09 12.58 — 7.37 —
|36.9
|28
|BitautoHld
|8
|23.66 14.90 15.92 — 8.85 —
|35.7
|29
|ProShtR2K rs
|41.68 23.05 25.49 —14.07 —
|35.6
|30
|DirxSCBear rs
|16.05
|8.88
|9.85 — 5.37 —
|35.3
|31
|OwensMinor
|3
|8.22
|4.01
|4.10 — 2.23 —
|35.2
|32
|ProUPShMdC
|14.24
|8.21
|8.74 — 4.64 —
|34.7
|33
|DrxMCBear rs
|18.70 10.80 11.51 — 6.06 —
|34.5
|34
|SpectrumBds
|5
|58.35 46.10 54.78 —27.33 —
|33.3
|35
|DynagasLNG
|4.45
|2.16
|2.25 — 1.12 —
|33.2
|36
|CSS Inds
|11.49
|5.77
|5.99 — 2.98 —
|33.2
|37
|DirS&PBear s
|33.24 20.33 20.86 — 9.93 —
|32.3
|38
|ProUltShtTch
|15.98
|9.54 10.01 — 4.72 —
|32.0
|39
|OrionGrpHoldg
|5.35
|2.90
|2.92 — 1.37 —
|31.9
|40
|ObsidianEn g
|.55
|.28
|.28 —
|.13 —
|31.8
|41
|Eventbrite n
|32.86 19.04 19.17 — 8.64 —
|31.1
|42
|MaidenH prA
|11.80
|5.21
|6.40 — 2.85 —
|30.8
|43
|ScorpBulk rs
|6.48
|3.57
|3.84 — 1.69 —
|30.6
|44
|ProUShtIndl
|21.05 13.85 14.05 — 6.16 —
|30.5
|45
|DxFinBear rs
|14.31
|8.80
|9.45 — 4.12 —
|30.4
|46
|GpoSuprviell n
|11.62 5.78
|6.08 — 2.60 —
|30.0
|47
|DrxRegBkB rs
|47.33 25.00 33.51 —14.16 —
|29.7
|48
|VistaOutdoor n
|12.29 7.78
|8.01 — 3.34 —
|29.4
|49
|ProUPhD30 rs
|20.89 13.20 13.63 — 5.57 —
|29.0
|50
|USANA Hlth s
|18 119.37 83.00 83.87 —33.86 —
|28.8
