NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2018.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 VirnetX 6.44 2.34 6.09 + 3.69 + 153.8
2 Pedevco rs 2.48 .68 1.88 + 1.12 + 148.3
3 OncoCyte n 6.92 1.34 3.32 + 1.94 + 140.6
4 Daxor 19.95 8.01 19.27 +11.07 + 134.9
5 XtantMed rs 4.32 1.95 3.71 + 2.10 + 130.4
6 MatinasBio n 1.44 .57 1.35 + .76 + 126.9
7 RafaelHldg n 19.93 7.87 15.80 + 7.87 + 99.2
8 VoltInfoSci 4.25 2.14 4.24 + 2.09 + 97.2
9 GeeGroupInc 2.04 .64 1.38 + .68 + 96.3
10 UQM Tech 1.68 .85 1.66 + .81 + 95.3
11 NanoViricid .68 .20 .38 + .18 + 90.0
12 NovaBayPh rs 2.30 .71 1.44 + .67 + 86.3
13 CentrusEngy 3.60 1.57 3.11 + 1.42 + 84.0
14 TanzRoyEx g .68 .25 .64 + .29 + 82.9
15 Air Inds 1.37 .73 1.30 + .59 + 81.8
16 ContlMatls 24.92 10.08 19.25 + 8.44 + 78.1
17 NTN Buzztm rs 3.92 1.89 3.43 + 1.48 + 75.9
18 RegHlthPr pfA 4.15 2.00 3.60 + 1.54 + 74.8
19 SanchezMid rs 3.60 1.59 2.88 + 1.16 + 67.4
20 VolitionRX 3.45 1.89 2.95 + 1.14 + 63.0
21 LiqTech Intl 2.35 1.36 2.22 + .85 + 62.0
22 NoDynMin g 1.12 .57 .92 + .35 + 61.7
23 NavideaBioph .19 .11 .17 + .06 + 60.2
24 AmpioPharm .70 .38 .63 + .23 + 59.0
25 CorindusVas n 1.49 .84 1.32 + .48 + 57.1
26 MexcoEngy 4.50 2.76 4.33 + 1.56 + 56.1
27 ProtalixBio .60 .31 .47 + .16 + 52.1
28 ActiniumPhm .71 .38 .59 + .20 + 51.2
29 RadiantLogis 30 6.44 4.11 6.39 + 2.14 + 50.4
30 VistaGold .92 .53 .78 + .26 + 49.0
31 FlexibleSolu 2.12 1.26 2.01 + .66 + 48.9
32 KelsoTech g .73 .41 .64 + .21 + 47.8
33 AsteriasBioth 1.22 .55 .91 + .29 + 46.8
34 IntelligSys 26.13 13.00 18.67 + 5.75 + 44.5
35 Trio-Tech 11 3.55 2.54 3.54 + 1.08 + 44.0
36 Ballantyne 2.07 1.15 1.65 + .50 + 43.5
37 AgeX Thera n 5.10 2.83 4.25 + 1.26 + 42.1
38 WstnCop&G gs .83 .43 .64 + .19 + 41.6
39 LevelBrnds n 5.38 3.00 4.37 + 1.28 + 41.4
40 Pfenex 4.64 3.13 4.49 + 1.30 + 40.8
41 TasekoM .72 .46 .67 + .19 + 40.6
42 Reeds 3.25 2.05 2.91 + .84 + 40.6
43 AlexcoRes g 1.42 .86 1.32 + .38 + 40.4
44 PalatinTech 1.02 .66 .99 + .28 + 39.5
45 DeltaApparel 24.99 17.06 23.64 + 6.41 + 37.2
46 SupDrillPdts 2.20 1.10 1.60 + .43 + 36.8
47 SparkNtSE wi 11.75 7.99 10.70 + 2.82 + 35.8
48 AurynResc n 1.24 .88 1.23 + .32 + 34.4
49 MAG Silver g 10.17 7.24 9.79 + 2.49 + 34.1
50 PlanetGreen 4.98 2.30 3.27 + .82 + 33.5
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 RexahnPhm rs 1.65 .50 .52 — .41 — 44.2
2 EnSync .22 .06 .12 — .06 — 32.6
3 CCA Inds 2.48 1.35 1.50 — .70 — 31.8
4 McClatchy rs 8.03 5.28 5.70 — 1.95 — 25.5
5 YumaEngy rs .21 .10 .12 — .03 — 22.0
6 Globalstar .73 .48 .50 — .14 — 21.6
7 Zedge Inc n 2.79 1.70 2.02 — .43 — 17.5
8 PolyMetM g .85 .66 .67 — .14 — 17.4
9 ZomedicaPh n 1.27 .59 1.03 — .20 — 16.3
10 Myomo Inc n 1.80 1.15 1.21 — .23 — 16.0
11 eMagin 1.09 .79 .88 — .15 — 14.6
12 Sifco 3.81 2.69 3.02 — .43 — 12.5
13 GoldenMin .38 .20 .20 — .02 — 8.7
14 USAntimony .73 .51 .53 — .05 — 8.6
15 GoldStdV g 1.38 1.11 1.15 — .10 — 8.0
16 Can-FiteBio 1.40 1.10 1.16 — .10 — 7.9
17 NexGenEn g 2.00 1.60 1.64 — .14 — 7.9
18 Cel-Sci rs 3.19 2.53 2.66 — .21 — 7.3
19 AMCON Dis 17 104.44 84.54 92.75 — 7.00 — 7.0
20 ChiRivet 32.10 26.80 29.35 — 2.15 — 6.8
21 iShIndiaSC bt 38.98 34.45 36.15 — 2.42 — 6.3
22 TrinityPlace 4.91 3.62 4.07 — .27 — 6.2
23 Cohen&Co n 9.50 7.70 7.93 — .50 — 5.9
24 AvalonHold 3.53 2.50 2.52 — .13 — 4.9
25 EmersonR hs 1.45 1.35 1.38 — .06 — 4.4
26 BowlAmer 43 16.95 14.92 15.55 — .65 — 4.0
27 GoodrPetrol n 14.89 12.57 12.97 — .53 — 3.9
28 FTE Netwk n 4.44 .96 2.25 — .09 — 3.8
29 ProCdNASh bt 33.06 31.46 31.61 — 1.18 — 3.6
30 GabelGlUtil pf 49.40 45.00 46.79 — 1.71 — 3.5
31 ChaseCorp 28 102.39 93.09 96.55 — 3.50 — 3.5
32 FlanignEnt 13 26.50 22.87 25.00 — .87 — 3.4
33 EspeyMfg 26.50 23.87 24.10 — .82 — 3.3
34 AlmadenM n .90 .63 .65 — .02 — 3.3
35 22ndCentury 2.88 2.10 2.41 — .08 — 3.2
36 GrupoSimec 10.64 9.07 9.32 — .28 — 2.9
37 TakungArt n .92 .51 .66 — .02 — 2.6
38 DGSE Cos .53 .37 .45 — .01 — 2.2
39 SRC Energy 4 5.67 4.01 4.60 — .10 — 2.1
40 CBOE Glb Mk 39 99.47 89.54 95.91 — 1.92 — 2.0
41 iShsIndia bt 33.30 31.40 32.69 — .65 — 1.9
42 PowrREIT pfA 25.80 25.00 25.25 — .50 — 1.9
43 BioPharmX .16 .09 .11 — .00 — 1.9
44 SierraMetl n 2.15 1.67 1.73 — .03 — 1.7
45 Arconic Inc pf 89.50 85.30 87.25 — .75 — .9
46 CynergisTek n 4.79 4.00 4.70 — .04 — .8
47 BarnwellInd 1.50 1.28 1.32 — .01 — .8
48 Hemispherx rs .27 .17 .18 — .00 — .6
49 HEXO n 6.15 4.91 5.70
50 IndiaGlCap n 2.65 2.10 2.45
51 ML IdxPls33 27.00 25.51 26.25
52 NobilisHlth n .55 .33 .42
