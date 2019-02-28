https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-13653765.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|Nasdaq stocks that
|have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2018.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|MicrobotMd rs
|19.40 1.62
|8.76 + 7.04 + 409.3
|2
|ImmuneDsgn
|5.83
|1.22
|5.82 + 4.52 + 347.7
|3
|CLPS Inc n
|17.99
|2.18 10.01 + 7.59 + 313.6
|4
|ElectrVeh n
|6.74
|1.05
|4.12 + 3.06 + 286.9
|5
|MidatechPh n
|1.09
|.10
|.55 +
|.40 + 254.8
|6
|Conformis h
|1.55
|.36
|1.23 +
|.87 + 243.6
|7
|PLX Phrm rs
|6.44
|1.55
|4.85 + 3.32 + 217.0
|8
|Trevena h
|1.75
|.43
|1.32 +
|.89 + 207.0
|9
|NovusTher rs
|5.21
|1.56
|4.83 + 3.23 + 201.9
|10
|TorchlightE
|1.98
|.55
|1.64 + 1.07 + 189.9
|11
|SparkThera n
|114.20 37.77 113.30 +74.16 + 189.5
|12
|AxsomeTher n
|10.80
|2.52
|7.96 + 5.14 + 182.3
|13
|CBAK EngTc
|1.23
|.32
|1.01 +
|.63 + 165.8
|14
|DropCar hrs
|.63
|.21
|.55 +
|.34 + 164.1
|15
|Scynexis
|1.45
|.46
|1.23 +
|.75 + 155.2
|16
|GenoceaBio
|.95
|.31
|.73 +
|.44 + 154.4
|17
|ArcadBio rsn
|10.40
|2.93
|8.05 + 4.88 + 153.9
|18
|ConstllPh n
|12
|12.45
|4.04 10.10 + 6.09 + 151.9
|19
|Vermillion
|.88
|.30
|.75 +
|.45 + 150.0
|20
|Cinedigm rs
|1.41
|.53
|1.39 +
|.82 + 143.9
|21
|YRC Wwde
|11
|8.58
|3.01
|7.67 + 4.52 + 143.5
|22
|ChinaIntNat n
|3.58
|.82
|2.24 + 1.32 + 143.5
|23
|FortressBiotch
|2.59
|.86
|2.09 + 1.23 + 143.0
|24
|ZosanoPhm rs
|6.65
|2.00
|5.13 + 3.01 + 142.0
|25
|HyreCar n
|6.08
|2.38
|5.69 + 3.30 + 138.1
|26
|RenminTian rs
|3.02
|1.05
|2.07 + 1.20 + 137.9
|27
|Boxlight Cp n
|4.10
|1.25
|2.81 + 1.61 + 134.2
|28
|Resonant Inc
|4.00
|1.25
|3.11 + 1.78 + 133.8
|29
|SitoMobile rs
|2.46
|.92
|2.10 + 1.20 + 133.3
|30
|MagentaTh n
|13.28
|5.41 13.11 + 7.41 + 130.0
|31
|MaxwellTech
|4.74
|2.02
|4.72 + 2.65 + 128.0
|32
|Insmed Inc
|31.05 12.85 29.65 +16.53 + 126.0
|33
|WheelerRE rs
|2.18
|.80
|1.99 + 1.10 + 123.3
|34
|Evolus Inc n
|30.25 11.50 26.44 +14.54 + 122.2
|35
|Cerecor n
|7.65
|3.08
|7.16 + 3.93 + 121.7
|36
|BioXcelTher n
|11.96
|3.33
|8.48 + 4.62 + 119.7
|37
|ClementPhr n
|26.36 11.42 25.83 +14.07 + 119.6
|38
|Avinger nrs
|.67
|.24
|.66 +
|.36 + 118.3
|39
|DolphnEnt hn
|1.81
|.83
|1.67 +
|.90 + 116.9
|40
|Roku n
|68.00 29.29 66.29 +35.65 + 116.4
|41
|Vivus rs
|2
|5.78
|2.15
|4.82 + 2.59 + 116.1
|42
|Qutoutiao n
|14.44
|6.18 13.60 + 7.25 + 114.2
|43
|SAExplorat rs
|6.60
|1.82
|4.00 + 2.13 + 113.9
|44
|OdysMar hrs
|8.42
|3.30
|7.07 + 3.74 + 112.2
|45
|RiotBlock
|4.24
|1.50
|3.20 + 1.69 + 111.9
|46
|MyndAnalytic
|2.15
|.65
|1.55 +
|.82 + 111.7
|47
|IconixBrand
|.23
|.09
|.18 +
|.09 + 110.7
|48
|Epizyme
|14.95
|5.81 12.96 + 6.80 + 110.4
|49
|SequentialBr
|1.87
|.80
|1.68 +
|.88 + 110.0
|50
|3PEA Int n
|8.21
|3.45
|7.36 + 3.84 + 109.1
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|YangtzRvPt n
|4.46
|.30
|.41 — 3.55 —
|89.7
|2
|TaronisTc rs
|5.90
|.57
|.58 — 4.37 —
|88.4
|3
|Windstrm rs
|3.44
|.35
|.40 — 1.69 —
|80.9
|4
|AltaMesaRs n
|1.45
|.20
|.26 —
|.74 —
|74.2
|5
|MotifBio n
|11.50
|1.63
|1.81 — 4.78 —
|72.5
|6
|AcetoCorp
|1.82
|.14
|.24 —
|.61 —
|72.0
|7
|AeviGenom
|1.10
|.17
|.20 —
|.50 —
|70.9
|8
|ContraFect h
|1.98
|.36
|.47 — 1.06 —
|69.2
|9
|Aptinyx n
|19.99
|4.70
|5.30 —11.24 —
|68.0
|10
|SeelosTh rs
|8.40
|1.80
|1.85 — 3.91 —
|67.9
|11
|AVEO Phar h
|2.14
|.50
|.54 — 1.06 —
|66.3
|12
|Inpixon Cp rs
|5.35
|1.20
|1.21 — 1.98 —
|62.1
|13
|Novavax
|2.44
|.67
|.71 — 1.14 —
|61.7
|14
|NF EngySav
|20.70
|5.82
|6.22 — 9.51 —
|60.5
|15
|SolidBiosc n
|32.85
|5.97 10.69 —16.11 —
|60.1
|16
|TrilliumThera
|2.13
|.68
|.70 — 1.01 —
|58.8
|17
|Pulmatrix rs
|3.58
|.72
|1.04 — 1.36 —
|56.7
|18
|Karyopharm
|10.54
|4.02
|4.13 — 5.24 —
|55.9
|19
|AC Immune n
|12.15
|3.25
|4.62 — 4.83 —
|51.1
|20
|IntrntGldGldn
|2.06
|.52
|.79 —
|.81 —
|50.7
|21
|CellectBiotc n
|3.83
|1.00
|1.05 — 1.05 —
|50.0
|22
|WghtWatch
|14
|40.36 18.80 20.23 —18.32 —
|47.5
|23
|ReebonzHld
|2.75
|1.09
|1.15 —
|.93 —
|44.7
|24
|XeriaPhrm n
|14
|18.88
|9.21 10.01 — 6.99 —
|41.1
|25
|Achaogen
|2.11
|.73
|.73 —
|.51 —
|41.1
|26
|AethlonMed rs
|1.71
|.90
|.98 —
|.68 —
|41.0
|27
|VeronaPhrm n
|10.69 5.52
|5.75 — 3.90 —
|40.4
|28
|Stamps.com
|12 207.25 82.40 93.99 —61.65 —
|39.6
|29
|LaJollaPhm
|10.65
|5.01
|5.70 — 3.73 —
|39.6
|30
|UnityBiotch n
|16.87
|9.55 10.00 — 6.26 —
|38.5
|31
|UnitGroup
|20.14
|8.29
|9.64 — 5.93 —
|38.1
|32
|FulingGlbl n
|3.89
|2.32
|2.42 — 1.43 —
|37.1
|33
|KiniksaPhr n
|28.43 16.50 17.95 —10.14 —
|36.1
|34
|PernixThr hrs
|2.20
|.26
|.28 —
|.15 —
|34.5
|35
|AratanaThera
|6.77
|3.82
|4.02 — 2.11 —
|34.4
|36
|TymeTech n
|4.12
|2.00
|2.43 — 1.26 —
|34.1
|37
|NextDecade n
|5.55
|3.15
|3.58 — 1.82 —
|33.7
|38
|CSVSVixST rs
|20.57 12.51 13.28 — 6.58 —
|33.1
|39
|SesenBio Inc
|1.55
|.66
|.95 —
|.47 —
|33.1
|40
|SunOptaInc
|4.47
|2.21
|2.60 — 1.27 —
|32.8
|41
|EveloBiosc n
|15.89
|8.17
|8.79 — 4.22 —
|32.4
|42
|Vuzix
|5.46
|3.23
|3.28 — 1.53 —
|31.8
|43
|PuhuiWlth n
|6.30
|3.10
|4.10 — 1.90 —
|31.7
|44
|PPShtQQQ rs
|18.24 11.19 11.50 — 5.26 —
|31.4
|45
|NaturHlTr n
|4
|19.88 11.85 12.72 — 5.77 —
|31.2
|46
|Alphatec rs
|2.36
|1.18
|1.59 —
|.70 —
|30.6
|47
|SynergyPhrm
|.48
|.07
|.08 —
|.03 —
|29.8
|48
|AdialPhrm n
|9.44
|3.20
|3.61 — 1.51 —
|29.5
|49
|OrganogenHld
|310.90 7.03
|7.16 — 2.99 —
|29.5
|50
|HailiangEd n
|52.00 30.25 35.53 —14.47 —
|28.9
|—————————
