UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 NF EngySav 25.00 .86 15.73 +14.76 +1521.6
2 TandmDiab rs 52.55 2.14 37.97 +35.61 +1508.9
3 NII Hldgs n 8.51 .38 4.41 + 3.99 + 940.1
4 TurtleBeac rs 34.50 1.64 14.27 +12.46 + 687.5
5 ProQR Thera 24.00 2.80 15.78 +12.56 + 389.3
6 CentricBrn rs 6.89 .83 3.43 + 2.48 + 261.1
7 OasmiaPhm n 5.70 .85 3.03 + 2.15 + 243.8
8 CareDx h 30.80 4.92 25.14 +17.80 + 242.5
9 AmarinCorp 23.34 2.35 13.61 + 9.60 + 239.4
10 ArrowhPhrm 22.39 3.57 12.42 + 8.74 + 237.5
11 ImprimisPhm 6.50 1.45 5.69 + 3.99 + 234.7
12 Vericel 18.87 5.33 17.40 +11.95 + 219.3
13 Tilray n 300.00 20.10 70.54 +48.15 + 215.1
14 AmSuprcond rs 12.50 3.62 11.15 + 7.52 + 207.2
15 SharpSpring 14.87 4.10 12.63 + 8.23 + 186.8
16 MongoDB A n 93.23 25.16 83.74 +54.06 + 182.1
17 Attunity 23.85 6.51 19.68 +12.70 + 181.9
18 PacBiosciCA 7.84 2.02 7.40 + 4.76 + 180.3
19 Lifevantage rs 15.50 3.20 13.19 + 8.43 + 177.1
20 RF Indus 12 12.75 2.46 7.26 + 4.56 + 168.9
21 InseegoCorp 4.49 1.58 4.15 + 2.54 + 157.8
22 TradeDsk A n 161.50 40.70 116.06 +70.33 + 153.8
23 Catasys Inc n 14.29 3.65 9.37 + 5.62 + 149.9
24 Okta Inc n 75.49 25.13 63.80 +38.19 + 149.1
25 NewAgeBevg n 9.99 1.30 5.20 + 3.03 + 139.6
26 AffimedNV 7.35 1.25 3.11 + 1.81 + 139.2
27 AkersBios rs 7.84 1.01 2.52 + 1.45 + 135.1
28 Etsy n 70 58.30 16.72 47.57 +27.12 + 132.6
29 MiratiThera 65.35 17.15 42.42 +24.17 + 132.4
30 TabulaRasa n 91.16 28.10 63.76 +35.71 + 127.3
31 XenonPharm 15.92 2.70 6.31 + 3.49 + 123.4
32 Amedisys 50 140.91 49.80 117.11 +64.40 + 122.2
33 ShotSpotter n 66.14 14.00 31.18 +17.13 + 121.9
34 GluMobile 8.42 3.02 8.07 + 4.43 + 121.7
35 eHealth Inc 40.71 13.61 38.42 +21.05 + 121.2
36 RenewEnergy 4 32.52 9.50 25.70 +13.90 + 117.8
37 SMTC Cp hg 4.16 1.80 4.08 + 2.19 + 115.8
38 EvofemBiosc 12.56 1.79 4.19 + 2.24 + 114.9
39 RaPhrma n 19.80 4.78 18.20 + 9.70 + 114.1
40 StrataSkin rs 3.88 1.09 2.60 + 1.37 + 111.4
41 NuvectraCp 25.17 7.73 16.34 + 8.58 + 110.6
42 FateTherap 17.98 5.90 12.83 + 6.72 + 110.0
43 DexCom 152.14 51.04 119.80 +62.41 + 108.7
44 CAS MedSys 2.70 .73 1.60 + .83 + 107.8
45 ACM Resrch n 52 15.60 4.74 10.88 + 5.63 + 107.2
46 StaarSurg 54.00 13.60 31.91 +16.41 + 105.9
47 PTC Thera 52.95 16.38 34.32 +17.64 + 105.8
48 Crocs 29.80 11.65 25.98 +13.34 + 105.5
49 RiceBranTc 3.58 1.30 3.00 + 1.52 + 102.7
50 ATA Inc 3.37 .40 .92 + .47 + 102.6
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 HeliosMath rs 2662.50 .01 .02—1577.48 — 100.0
2 Neovasc grs 72.50 .43 .60 —59.40 — 99.0
3 Inpixon Cp rs 657.60 2.62 3.19—248.81 — 98.7
4 AytuBioSc rs 85.20 .68 .79 —43.81 — 98.2
5 ChinaIntNat n 47.98 .64 .92 —41.03 — 97.8
6 VitalTherap 9.75 .15 .19 — 5.76 — 96.9
7 AscentCapGp 12.23 .25 .39 —11.10 — 96.6
8 EdgeThera h 17.77 .28 .32 — 9.05 — 96.6
9 Avinger nrs 9.76 .18 .30 — 6.98 — 95.9
10 Biocept rs 24.60 .66 .86 —19.96 — 95.9
11 SAExplorat rs 73.80 1.85 1.87 —42.13 — 95.8
12 Histogenics h 3.35 .08 .09 — 1.96 — 95.7
13 OhrPharma h 2.18 .08 .09 — 1.77 — 95.4
14 Aradigm h 7.20 .29 .32 — 6.38 — 95.2
15 Melinta rs 17.25 .64 .79 —15.01 — 95.0
16 SynergyPhrm 2.80 .07 .11 — 2.12 — 94.9
17 DropCar hrs 6.28 .20 .21 — 3.87 — 94.9
18 MagneGas rs 5.55 .13 .25 — 4.55 — 94.9
19 Eco-StimEn h 1.45 .05 .07 — 1.20 — 94.8
20 RiotBlock 28.70 1.29 1.51 —26.89 — 94.7
21 SiNtx Tech 4.12 .16 .18 — 3.09 — 94.5
22 AmeriHldg n 13.50 .15 .17 — 2.93 — 94.4
23 Phio Phrm rs 6.76 .27 .33 — 5.23 — 94.1
24 GTx Inc rs 25.60 .74 .78 —11.93 — 93.9
25 Adomani n 5.14 .16 .27 — 4.13 — 93.8
26 TonixPh hrs 51.10 1.70 2.20 —32.30 — 93.6
27 OneHorizn rs 3.03 .07 .09 — 1.31 — 93.6
28 IconixBrand 2.06 .07 .08 — 1.21 — 93.5
29 Advaxis 3.30 .18 .19 — 2.65 — 93.3
30 IFresh n 18.00 .80 .87 —12.12 — 93.3
31 CelldexThera 3.08 .18 .20 — 2.64 — 93.0
32 RegulusT hrs 17.28 .80 .93 —11.55 — 92.5
33 LM FdgAm rs 25.70 1.00 1.18 —14.62 — 92.5
34 InVivoThera rs 24.75 1.36 1.51 —17.74 — 92.2
35 Presbia h 5.50 .28 .30 — 3.48 — 92.1
36 AileronTher n 11.00 .52 .84 — 9.70 — 92.0
37 AcetoCorp 11.98 .79 .84 — 9.49 — 91.9
38 UltraPetro n 9.54 .56 .76 — 8.30 — 91.6
39 MaraPatn hrs 5.06 .36 .36 — 3.74 — 91.2
40 Moxian Inc n 3.95 .30 .34 — 3.51 — 91.1
41 CescaThera h 3.92 .21 .27 — 2.73 — 91.1
42 WheelerRE rs 10.24 .72 .89 — 9.09 — 91.1
43 AchveLfeSc rs 32.00 1.05 1.21 —12.22 — 91.0
44 OnconovaTh rs 39.98 1.69 2.11 —20.39 — 90.6
45 SSLJ.com hn 5.75 .25 .33 — 3.18 — 90.6
46 FlexPharma n 8.98 .26 .33 — 3.16 — 90.5
47 RestorRobtcs n 8.20 .35 .44 — 4.16 — 90.5
48 Bridgeline rs 3.75 .22 .23 — 2.20 — 90.5
49 CytoriTher rs 5.40 .25 .29 — 2.73 — 90.4
50 TDH Holdg n 6.28 .44 .55 — 5.09 — 90.2
—————————