UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2017.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1PlanetGreen
|11.51
|.13
|4.47
|+4.29
|+2439.8
|2Pedevcors
|4.44
|.26
|1.76
|+1.44
|+450.0
|3SupDrillPdts
|5.05
|1.20
|3.96
|+2.49
|+169.4
|4LiqTechIntl
|1.91
|.30
|1.27
|+.70
|+123.6
|5IntelligSys
|14.98
|4.06
|10.01
|+5.45
|+119.5
|6USAntimony
|1.05
|.23
|.69
|+.37
|+115.6
|7CorMedix
|2.40
|.17
|1.08
|+.58
|+115.1
|8BovieMed
|7.62
|2.28
|5.27
|+2.67
|+102.7
|9ChinaPhrmH
|1.45
|.17
|.34
|+.16
|+
|93.2
|10TrilogyMetl
|2.34
|1.05
|2.07
|+.98
|+
|89.9
|11EngyFuelsgrs
|3.70
|1.49
|3.37
|+1.58
|+
|88.3
|12NevsunResg
|4.53
|2.00
|4.44
|+2.00
|+
|82.0
|13TransEnterix
|6.98
|1.27
|3.27
|+1.34
|+
|69.4
|14Cel-Scirs
|4.44
|.82
|3.16
|+1.27
|+
|67.2
|15RafaelHldgn
|10.31
|3.05
|8.14
|+3.24
|+
|66.1
|16BlonderTLab
|2.20
|.50
|1.00
|+.39
|+
|65.0
|17InspireMDwt
|.18
|.02
|.05
|+.02
|+
|63.3
|18BGStaffing
|30
|29.59
|15.30
|25.84
|+9.90
|+
|62.1
|19Reeds
|3.95
|1.40
|2.51
|+.96
|+
|61.9
|20EMXRoyalg
|1.47
|.81
|1.34
|+.51
|+
|61.3
|21USGeothrs
|5.50
|3.30
|5.45
|+2.00
|+
|58.0
|22AvalonHold
|20.20
|1.93
|3.15
|+1.15
|+
|57.5
|23FriedmanInds
|11.47
|5.24
|8.80
|+3.12
|+
|54.9
|24BioPharmX
|.38
|.11
|.17
|+.06
|+
|53.6
|25EvolutionPet
|17
|12.83
|6.70
|10.30
|+3.45
|+
|50.4
|26Pfenex
|8.42
|2.57
|3.97
|+1.31
|+
|49.2
|27Daxor
|21.66
|3.40
|6.62
|+2.05
|+
|44.8
|28StoneEngywt
|7.50
|4.41
|7.21
|+2.21
|+
|44.2
|29NthnOil&Gas
|37
|4.49
|1.47
|2.94
|+.89
|+
|43.4
|30NewConceptEn
|43
|12.75
|1.23
|2.17
|+.61
|+
|39.3
|31GoodrPetroln
|15.75
|9.92
|15.07
|+4.16
|+
|38.1
|32Majescon
|9.27
|4.93
|7.38
|+2.01
|+
|37.4
|33TanzRoyExg
|.68
|.27
|.38
|+.10
|+
|36.3
|34Tengasco
|2.47
|.59
|1.08
|+.28
|+
|35.0
|35ChinXnFshrs
|7.10
|6.04
|6.55
|+1.66
|+
|33.9
|36InfuSystem
|3.60
|2.20
|3.08
|+.78
|+
|33.9
|37NtlHlthcare
|30
|81.98
|57.00
|79.53
|+18.59
|+
|30.5
|38IECElec
|6.80
|3.42
|5.28
|+1.16
|+
|28.2
|39Cohen&Con
|12.00
|8.09
|10.10
|+2.08
|+
|25.9
|40AmShared
|15
|3.95
|2.25
|3.15
|+.55
|+
|21.3
|41InspireMDrs
|.32
|.12
|.16
|+.03
|+
|21.1
|42RadiantLogis
|32
|6.09
|3.46
|5.44
|+.84
|+
|18.3
|43GlfmarkOffsn
|39.00
|25.45
|33.69
|+5.20
|+
|18.3
|44CRHMedical
|4.50
|2.40
|3.13
|+.48
|+
|18.1
|45EspeyMfg
|21
|32.55
|21.70
|28.00
|+4.04
|+
|16.9
|46FlanignEnt
|15
|29.00
|20.60
|27.50
|+3.91
|+
|16.6
|47DenisonMing
|.69
|.43
|.64
|+.09
|+
|16.4
|48IsoRay
|1.22
|.36
|.46
|+.07
|+
|16.3
|49CrystalRock
|1.05
|.74
|.97
|+.14
|+
|16.3
|50CorindusVasn
|1.65
|.70
|1.16
|+.15
|+
|14.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1RxVlmxInvF
|37.71
|2.37
|2.71
|—31.76
|—
|92.1
|2AmpioPharm
|4.09
|.35
|.46
|—
|3.61
|—
|88.7
|3OrchidsPapPd
|2
|15.74
|.70
|1.56
|—11.24
|—
|87.8
|4GastarExppfB
|21.88
|2.34
|3.00
|—15.88
|—
|84.1
|5GastarExppfA
|19.10
|2.35
|3.01
|—14.92
|—
|83.2
|6AlioGoldrs
|3.93
|.63
|.71
|—
|2.96
|—
|80.6
|7NewGoldg
|3.56
|.70
|.79
|—
|2.50
|—
|76.0
|8YumaEngyrs
|1.83
|.16
|.29
|—
|.88
|—
|75.2
|9Globalstar
|1.35
|.30
|.35
|—
|.96
|—
|73.4
|10NoDynMing
|1.86
|.43
|.49
|—
|1.28
|—
|72.4
|11TasekoM
|2.38
|.62
|.67
|—
|1.66
|—
|71.3
|12AmpliphiBiors
|2.05
|.25
|.29
|—
|.72
|—
|71.2
|13TakungArtn
|18
|3.24
|.63
|.74
|—
|1.77
|—
|70.5
|14RegHlthPrpfA
|10.05
|1.25
|2.45
|—
|5.55
|—
|69.4
|15CoreMolding
|22.36
|6.37
|6.81
|—14.89
|—
|68.6
|16NovaBayPhrs
|4.20
|1.20
|1.39
|—
|2.46
|—
|63.9
|17NanoViricid
|1.08
|.25
|.32
|—
|.56
|—
|63.6
|18OncoCyten
|4.80
|1.10
|1.80
|—
|2.85
|—
|61.3
|19AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.61
|.55
|.55
|—
|.79
|—
|58.8
|20MyomoIncn
|5.63
|1.60
|1.69
|—
|2.06
|—
|54.9
|21MilestoneSci
|1.25
|.52
|.55
|—
|.63
|—
|53.2
|22ComstockMrs
|.49
|.12
|.18
|—
|.21
|—
|52.8
|23AsteriasBioth
|2.65
|.76
|1.13
|—
|1.12
|—
|49.8
|24Inuvo
|1.05
|.36
|.41
|—
|.40
|—
|49.6
|25AlmadenMn
|1.05
|.49
|.52
|—
|.51
|—
|49.5
|26ImpacMtg
|11.38
|5.11
|5.19
|—
|4.97
|—
|48.9
|27RingEnergy
|17.35
|6.75
|7.13
|—
|6.77
|—
|48.7
|28SolitarioExp
|.71
|.30
|.31
|—
|.29
|—
|48.6
|29Vicon
|.53
|.17
|.21
|—
|.19
|—
|48.5
|30FTENetwkn
|26.25
|7.70
|8.70
|—
|7.80
|—
|47.3
|31Glowpoint
|.46
|.12
|.19
|—
|.17
|—
|47.2
|32LilisEngyn
|6.30
|2.57
|2.70
|—
|2.41
|—
|47.2
|33NobilisHlthn
|1.70
|.62
|.72
|—
|.63
|—
|46.9
|34CentrusEngy
|4.24
|2.01
|2.19
|—
|1.82
|—
|45.4
|35PlatGrpMetrs
|1
|.58
|.08
|.17
|—
|.14
|—
|45.1
|36GrtPanSilvg
|1.45
|.63
|.71
|—
|.58
|—
|45.0
|37GoldenMin
|.48
|.19
|.24
|—
|.19
|—
|44.9
|38DGSECos
|1.27
|.51
|.52
|—
|.41
|—
|44.5
|39EnSync
|.56
|.18
|.22
|—
|.17
|—
|43.8
|40AlexcoResg
|1.79
|.90
|.90
|—
|.69
|—
|43.1
|41RexahnPhmrs
|2.70
|1.03
|1.15
|—
|.87
|—
|43.1
|42MAGSilverg
|12.78
|6.98
|7.15
|—
|5.21
|—
|42.2
|43DocumntSecrs
|2.40
|.96
|1.05
|—
|.75
|—
|41.7
|44EntreeResc
|.69
|.34
|.36
|—
|.24
|—
|40.3
|45GenMoly
|.46
|.19
|.20
|—
|.13
|—
|40.1
|46Trio-Tech
|14
|6.95
|4.04
|4.21
|—
|2.80
|—
|40.0
|47AltisourceAsst
|80.20
|39.71
|49.00
|—32.60
|—
|40.0
|48NuverEnvSoln
|26.50
|8.80
|11.24
|—
|6.94
|—
|38.2
|49WstnCop&Ggs
|1.07
|.61
|.63
|—
|.38
|—
|38.0
|50NavideaBioph
|.42
|.13
|.23
|—
|.13
|—
|37.3
