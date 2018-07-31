https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-13121211.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2017.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|EKodak wt
|2.79
|.01
|1.15 + 1.15+22900.0
|2
|EKodak wtA
|3.15
|.01
|.91 +
|.90 +8960.0
|3
|Intelsat SA
|21.48
|2.44 19.50 +16.11 + 475.2
|4
|VaalcoEgy
|3.38
|.70
|3.04 + 2.34 + 336.2
|5
|BlueLinx rs
|11
|46.42
|9.75 34.07 +24.31 + 249.1
|6
|XeriumTech
|13.40
|4.19 13.37 + 9.11 + 213.8
|7
|DoverDGmg
|3.49
|.96
|3.04 + 2.02 + 198.0
|8
|VinceHldg rs
|6
|21.08
|5.74 17.71 +11.52 + 186.1
|9
|WldWrestEnt
|85.93 30.61 79.11 +48.53 + 158.7
|10
|TenetHlthcre
|39.74 14.50 37.63 +22.47 + 148.2
|11
|Medifast
|75 182.82 61.96 171.68+101.87 + 145.9
|12
|Twilio Inc n
|65.37 23.25 57.89 +34.29 + 145.3
|13
|Carvana A n
|49.87 16.02 43.00 +23.88 + 124.9
|14
|SeacorMarine
|26.20 11.76 25.30 +13.60 + 116.2
|15
|Renren rs
|3.19
|.73
|2.04 + 1.10 + 115.9
|16
|W&T Offsh
|12
|9.12
|3.35
|6.94 + 3.63 + 109.7
|17
|GeoParkLtd
|21.88
|9.22 20.64 +10.73 + 108.3
|18
|DenburyRes
|5.56
|1.73
|4.51 + 2.30 + 104.1
|19
|EnovaIntl
|18
|39.00 15.30 31.00 +15.80 + 103.9
|20
|WghtWatch
|81 105.73 45.31 89.53 +45.25 + 102.2
|21
|Huya Inc n
|50.82 15.25 32.20 +16.14 + 100.5
|22
|ParTech
|46
|19.10
|8.24 18.68 + 9.33 +
|99.8
|23
|GenesisHlthcre
|2.86
|.73
|1.51 +
|.75 +
|97.9
|24
|SandRdgMiss
|1
|2.30
|.75
|1.62 +
|.79 +
|96.1
|25
|VitaminShop
|9
|8.50
|3.50
|8.35 + 3.95 +
|89.8
|26
|WhitingPet rs
|56.47 21.38 49.65 +23.17 +
|87.5
|27
|CalifRes rs
|48.85 13.26 36.41 +16.97 +
|87.3
|28
|Square n
|73.19 34.68 64.65 +29.98 +
|86.5
|29
|CURO Grp n
|53
|29.00 13.51 26.03 +11.95 +
|84.9
|30
|FTI Conslt
|34
|79.39 39.57 78.96 +36.00 +
|83.8
|31
|CdaGooseH n
|68.75 28.41 57.43 +25.87 +
|82.0
|32
|InspireMed n
|47.26 22.50 44.80 +19.82 +
|79.3
|33
|USANA Hlth s
|30 137.95 69.55 132.25 +58.20 +
|78.6
|34
|OFG Bncp
|12
|17.05
|8.50 16.65 + 7.25 +
|77.1
|35
|Yext Inc n
|23.66 10.58 21.14 + 9.11 +
|75.7
|36
|BiP GlCarb
|18.41
|9.25 17.90 + 7.68 +
|75.1
|37
|Kemet
|5
|29.85 15.07 25.99 +10.93 +
|72.6
|38
|Teladoc n
|71.30 30.88 59.85 +25.00 +
|71.7
|39
|SandRMs II
|1
|2.00
|.83
|1.46 +
|.61 +
|71.6
|40
|NewYork&Co
|5.55
|2.50
|4.90 + 2.04 +
|71.3
|41
|Evertec
|19
|24.68 13.45 23.30 + 9.65 +
|70.7
|42
|GrubHub
|141.06 66.07 121.89 +50.09 +
|69.8
|43
|Chegg
|29.84 15.47 27.70 +11.38 +
|69.7
|44
|NewRelic
|114.78 56.01 97.70 +39.93 +
|69.1
|45
|Haemonetics
|90 101.65 60.51 97.64 +39.56 +
|68.1
|46
|Greenhill
|33.25 16.25 32.70 +13.20 +
|67.7
|47
|SailptTech n
|29.16 14.00 24.09 + 9.59 +
|66.1
|48
|Insperity s
|31 104.05 55.40 95.10 +37.75 +
|65.8
|49
|TexPacLand
|816.28 446.01 740.08+293.45 +
|65.7
|50
|EvolentHlth n
|24.00 12.33 20.20 + 7.90 +
|64.2
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|ProShtVix s
|139.47
|9.53 13.74—114.47 —
|89.3
|2
|UBS VelHedg
|82.84 11.86 15.28 —62.03 —
|80.2
|3
|RoadrunTrans
|3
|8.31
|1.63
|2.19 — 5.52 —
|71.6
|4
|JonesEnergy
|1.45
|.28
|.32 —
|.78 —
|70.9
|5
|QuantmDS rs
|21
|6.56
|1.58
|1.70 — 3.93 —
|69.8
|6
|ChinRapFin n
|6.50
|1.75
|1.75 — 3.97 —
|69.4
|7
|NetshoesCay n
|9.94
|1.84
|2.46 — 5.44 —
|68.9
|8
|SouthcrossEn
|2.20
|.56
|.57 — 1.12 —
|66.3
|9
|AegeanMarP
|4
|5.10
|.60
|1.51 — 2.79 —
|64.9
|10
|NaviosMMid
|10.40
|3.25
|3.58 — 5.94 —
|62.4
|11
|B&W Enterp n
|7.66
|2.09
|2.15 — 3.53 —
|62.1
|12
|AmMidstream
|15.25
|5.30
|5.30 — 8.05 —
|60.3
|13
|BioAmber
|.48
|.16
|.16 —
|.24 —
|60.0
|14
|YirendaiLtd n
|47.93 16.03 17.95 —26.02 —
|59.2
|15
|HugotonR
|2
|1.50
|.52
|.59 —
|.82 —
|58.2
|16
|AmiraNatFds
|4.44
|1.62
|1.80 — 2.37 —
|56.8
|17
|GpoSuprviell n
|33.85 9.99 13.51 —15.81 —
|53.9
|18
|HovnanianE
|3.41
|1.51
|1.57 — 1.78 —
|53.1
|19
|BasicEngSv n
|26.75
|9.93 11.28 —12.19 —
|51.9
|20
|MicroFocus n
|34.99 12.67 16.20 —17.39 —
|51.8
|21
|Ultrapar
|26.48 10.70 10.98 —11.75 —
|51.7
|22
|UBS VelVIX
|33.40 12.32 14.88 —15.72 —
|51.4
|23
|USCF ShrtOil
|11.91
|4.69
|5.52 — 5.80 —
|51.2
|24
|LomaNegra n
|13 26.89
|9.20 11.24 —11.80 —
|51.2
|25
|DrxSPOGBr rs
|19.26 4.97
|5.82 — 6.04 —
|50.9
|26
|IDT Cp
|12.58
|4.82
|5.25 — 5.35 —
|50.5
|27
|CgpVelInvCrd
|14.93
|5.81
|6.96 — 7.09 —
|50.5
|28
|CampWrlHl n
|47.09 18.16 22.17 —22.56 —
|50.4
|29
|HorizGlbl n
|33
|14.49
|5.13
|6.95 — 7.07 —
|50.4
|30
|ClearwtrPapr
|12 50.60 21.55 22.60 —22.80 —
|50.2
|31
|DominMidstr
|11
|32.55 12.55 15.40 —15.05 —
|49.4
|32
|CS InvBrent n
|59.36 23.07 25.54 —24.58 —
|49.0
|33
|UBS 3xInvCrd
|16.25
|6.75
|7.81 — 7.48 —
|48.9
|34
|HalconRescs n
|9.07
|3.57
|3.91 — 3.66 —
|48.3
|35
|Gafisa SA rs
|12.99
|5.12
|6.53 — 6.09 —
|48.3
|36
|SibanyeGold
|5.29
|2.07
|2.52 — 2.34 —
|48.1
|37
|Pier 1
|4.30
|2.08
|2.16 — 1.98 —
|47.8
|38
|L Brands
|10
|61.44 30.42 31.67 —28.55 —
|47.4
|39
|RevGrp n
|33.15 12.87 17.17 —15.36 —
|47.2
|40
|Mechel rs
|5.60
|2.82
|2.82 — 2.44 —
|46.4
|41
|SunlOnlEd n
|14.08
|5.77
|5.96 — 5.14 —
|46.3
|42
|BRF SA
|12.39
|4.65
|6.07 — 5.19 —
|46.1
|43
|ColonyCap
|11.59
|5.28
|6.16 — 5.25 —
|46.0
|44
|BBVABFrncs
|27.45 11.41 13.63 —11.57 —
|45.9
|45
|EnzoBiochm
|8.42
|4.19
|4.42 — 3.73 —
|45.8
|46
|FourSeasnEd n
|8 10.15
|4.65
|4.90 — 4.10 —
|45.6
|47
|LinkMotion
|20
|4.54
|1.58
|2.20 — 1.82 —
|45.3
|48
|TelecomArg
|39.93 17.00 20.07 —16.56 —
|45.2
|49
|NaviosMAcq
|1.16
|.53
|.61 —
|.50 —
|45.0
|50
|Lannett
|5
|25.40 11.90 12.75 —10.45 —
|45.0
|—————————
