UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31 JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 9:08 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — The British government declared Sunday that every adult in the country should get a first coronavirus vaccine shot by July 31, at least a month earlier than its previous target, as it prepared to set out a “cautious” plan to ease the U.K.'s lockdown.
The new target also aims for everyone 50 and over and those with an underlying health condition to get their first of two vaccine shots by April 15, rather than the previous date of May 1.