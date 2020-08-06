Twist Bioscience: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.5 million.

Twist Bioscience shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.70, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

