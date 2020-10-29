Twin River: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.7 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $116.6 million in the period.

Twin River shares have declined slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRWH