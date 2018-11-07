Twenty-First Century Fox: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (FOXA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.29 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $7.18 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.25 billion.

Twenty-First Century Fox shares have increased 37 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3 percent. The stock has climbed 72 percent in the last 12 months.

