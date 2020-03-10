Turtle Beach: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.4 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 83 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $101.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.9 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $234.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Turtle Beach expects its results to range from a loss of 80 cents per share to a loss of 72 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $29 million to $31 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Turtle Beach expects full-year results to range from a loss of 45 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $214 million to $224 million.

Turtle Beach shares have declined 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.52, a decline of 65% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HEAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HEAR