Tufin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The security policy management company posted revenue of $23 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.8 million.

Tufin shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TUFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TUFN