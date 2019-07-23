Trustmark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $42.1 million.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $183 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $160.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Trustmark shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.51, a decline of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMK