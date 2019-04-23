Trustmark: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $33.3 million.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $170.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $149.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

Trustmark shares have increased 21 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $34.50, an increase of 9 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMK