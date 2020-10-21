Trinity Industries: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $25.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $459.4 million in the period.

Trinity Industries shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.18, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

