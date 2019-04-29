TriNet: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) _ TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $63 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $934 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $251 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.7 million.

TriNet shares have climbed 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $61.76, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNET