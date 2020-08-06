TreeHouse: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, TreeHouse expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

TreeHouse expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share.

TreeHouse shares have decreased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THS