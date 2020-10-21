Travelzoo: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Travelzoo (TZOO) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 10 cents per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period.

Travelzoo shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 33% in the last 12 months.

